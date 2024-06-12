SOCi Sets New Standard for Compliance: Introducing SOCi Shield for Proactive Compliance Support

SOCi Reinforces CoMarketing Cloud with Top-Level Protection and Simplicity for Local Marketing

SAN DIEGO, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi, Inc. , the CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises, unveiled SOCi Shield , the only all-in-one proactive compliance solution designed specifically for multi-location businesses and financial services firms. A protective layer surrounding the CoMarketing Cloud, SOCi Shield offers comprehensive protection and simplicity for local marketing. It streamlines existing compliance processes, adheres to regulatory standards, and protects brand integrity online at every location.

Businesses with high regulatory needs often struggle to balance the flexibility for local content creation with the necessity of adhering to regulatory and brand standards. Traditional methods, which rely on multiple disjointed tools, can be inefficient and costly. SOCi Shield addresses these issues by integrating marketing and compliance workflows into a single platform, enhancing operational efficiency, productivity, and reducing IT costs.

"The balance between centralized compliance and decentralized content creation is crucial for enterprise growth, but also introduces legal and security risks," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer, SOCi. "We designed SOCi Shield to mitigate these risks while ensuring consistent brand standards across all digital channels and locations. It prevents the publication of non-compliant content, regardless of whether it is created by corporate teams, local agents, or generative AI."

Key Features & Benefits

Safeguard Content Creation: Our platform leverages AI-driven compliance technology to facilitate content protection and guide advisors toward creating brand-consistent and optimized posts

Stay Ahead with Advanced Alerts: Our platform proactively detects compliance breaches with a native alert system, mitigating risks before they escalate.

Archival Capabilities: SOCi Shield integrates with top archiving compliance tools, preserving records for regulatory needs.

Robust Security: In the critical sectors of finance and healthcare, SOCi Shield provides robust security features, including GDPR compliance tools, annual audits, and advanced encryption.

While SOCi Shield is designed to assist with compliance, the ultimate responsibility for adhering to regulatory standards and brand guidelines rests with the user. SOCi Shield secures your data and offers archiving, but it's important for users to monitor, follow best practices, and make sure everything aligns with regulations and their brand.

To learn more about how SOCi Shield reduces compliance risk, improves productivity and adoption, and drives revenue, visit meetsoci.com .

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading CoMarketing Cloud for multi-location enterprises. We empower nearly 1,000 brands like Ford, Ace Hardware, Jersey Mike's, Kumon, and more to automate and scale their marketing efforts across all locations and digital channels. Through the use of best-in-class generative AI and machine learning, the SOCi Genius platform provides multi-location enterprises actionable insights and recommendations while automating their most important workflows at scale. With SOCi, businesses can strengthen their digital presence across local search and social pages while protecting their online reputation, driving improved customer engagement and market leading results. To learn more about how SOCi can help fuel your localized marketing success, please visit us at www.meetsoci.com or message us at [email protected] .

