SOCi Ushers in the Era of the Agentic Workforce, Reaching 150,000 AI Agents Deployed and Completing 10 Million Local Marketing Tasks

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCi Inc. , the leading provider of agentic workforce solutions for multi-location enterprises, today announced a major milestone, reaching more than 150,000 SOCi Genius Agents ™ deployed that have now completed over 10 million local marketing tasks. SOCi's Genius Agents have saved the enterprises they serve an estimated 750,000 hours of manual work, and helped them recapture nearly $2 billion in annualized local marketing value through improved visibility, engagement, and reputation performance.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi has reinforced its leadership as the premier Agentic AI platform in marketing, where AI doesn't just assist humans, it does the work for them.

The Evolution of AI: From Tools to an Agentic Workforce

Traditional AI tools generate insights or content but still require marketers to act. SOCi's Agentic AI changes that. Its Genius Agents™ — including the Genius Search Agent, Genius Reputation Agent, and Genius Social Agent — are agentic workers trained on each brand's voice, compliance rules, and local nuances.

Once trained, Genius Agents are cloned and deployed to every business location, handling critical but often-neglected local marketing tasks such as responding to reviews, publishing local posts, and optimizing search visibility. This work directly influences whether a brand appears in local search results or gets overlooked.

"Traditional AI is a tool that humans use to help them write or analyze better. Our Agents are autonomous; they execute even when the human isn't logged in," said Afif Khoury, CEO of SOCi. "Genius Agents deliver work at scale, turning what used to be missed moments into measurable business growth."

Scale and Impact: 150,000 Agents Working for 500+ Brands

SOCi's Genius Agents are now active across more than 500 multi-location enterprise brands spanning dozens of industries like retail, restaurant, financial services, healthcare and more. Recent examples include:

A top-three QSR brand deploying 20,000+ brand-trained Genius Agents to respond to customer reviews in real time.





A leading global beauty brand launched 6,000+ Genius Agents to optimize local search and social engagement.

Together, these deployments are reshaping how brands operate, truly scaling the strategy, creativity, and innovation of the human marketer to every location and customer.

"SOCi Genius lets us do more with less," said Ashley Huebner, Marketing Director at NTY Franchise System. "It's transformed our marketing from fragmented and manual to consistent and impactful — especially at the local level."

Closing the $54 Billion Local Marketing Gap

SOCi's Local Visibility Index (LVI) research reveals that brands miss out on $54.1 billion annually due to poor local optimization and lack of engagement on search and social platforms. There's simply too many tasks to do, and not enough resources or time to do them. As a result:

Over 50% of reviews go unanswered.

Nearly 90% of social comments never receive a response.

These missed interactions directly impact rankings in both traditional and AI-powered search results. SOCi's Genius Agents form an agentic workforce that closes this execution gap, delivering the everyday marketing work that drives visibility, customer trust, and revenue.

But it's more than just execution; Genius Agents are delivering measurable ROI across every channel. By responding to over three million reviews annually, optimizing two million search profiles, and managing millions of local social actions, Genius Agents have helped brands recapture nearly $2 billion in annualized value, including an estimated $270 million from improved reputation, approximately $1.2 billion from search visibility gains, and more than $500 million in recovered social media value.

"Ten million tasks completed means ten million times our customers showed up accurately, engaged authentically, and grew stronger relationships," said Khoury. "And we're just getting started."

The Future of Marketing Execution Is Here

As AI reshapes consumer discovery across search, social, and generative platforms, SOCi's agentic AI model gives brands a workforce that's trained, governed, and ready to execute.

With 150,000 Genius Agents and growing rapidly, SOCi is redefining what it means to scale autonomous, on-brand, and outcome-driven marketing execution at every location.

About SOCi

SOCi is the leading provider of agentic workforce solutions to multi-location enterprises. With its proprietary Genius AI™ and suite of Genius Agents™, SOCi delivers autonomous AI Agents capable of performing the workload of 1,000 local marketers™.

SOCi empowers nearly 1,000 top brands, including Ford, Ace Hardware, Kumon, and Liberty Tax, to automate and optimize local marketing across search, social, and reputation channels.

Recognized by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies, SOCi's Local Visibility Index (LVI) research has identified a $54.1 billion annual opportunity in local marketing. SOCi's Genius Agents are closing that gap - one automated task at a time.

Founded in 2012 and backed by leading strategic investors, SOCi is redefining how multi-location brands scale their marketing in the AI era. Learn more at www.soci.ai or contact [email protected] .

