Social and Environmental Commitment: ISDIN, international laboratory leader in dermatology, now a Certified B Corporation

The B Corp certification, a global initiative driven by the non-profit B Lab, doesn't just evaluate a product or service; it assesses the overall positive impact of the company that stands behind it. It is granted to companies that achieve a minimum verified score on the B Impact Assessment—a rigorous assessment of a company's impact on its workers, customers, community, and environment— and make their B Impact Report transparent on bcorporation.net. Certified B Corporations also amend their legal governing documents to require their Board of Directors to balance profit and purpose.

ISDIN is now part of the 3,500 companies worldwide that are certified B Corps, thanks to its commitment and focus not only on people and skincare, but also on the environment, employees and clients.

As Juan Naya, ISDIN's CEO, states, "B Corp is another outcome of what we achieve with our ESG program, Bluewave, where the strategy is focused on the creation of innovative products that improve people's health and respect the environment at the same time." In this sense, Naya explains that, with Bluewave, ISDIN commits to "incentivizing skin care knowledge and research, helping those who suffer rare, minority or unattended skin diseases and giving product to those in need, and to help have a healthier planet."

According to B Lab Spain's Executive Director, Pablo Sánchez, ISDIN has been "an example of commitment and dedication in its certification process, achieving it in less than a year, exceeding the expectations for a company like this one."

About ISDIN

ISDIN, a leading international laboratory in photoprotection and dermatology in Spain provides integral and innovative solutions for healing, prevention, and taking care of the skin.

Since its foundation 45 years ago, ISDIN has maintained a firm commitment to respond effectively to the needs of the skin, together with dermatologists and pharmacists. The result is a range of products at the forefront of dermatology, with advanced formulas and innovative textures for better compliance with treatments.

ISDIN's vocation to be an international benchmark in skincare has led it to be present today in more than 40 markets around the world with a team of more than 1,000 people.

About B Corp

B Corp, a global movement driven by the non-profit B Lab, is formed by 3.800 companies in more than 70 countries and 160 industries that innovate to generate profit for the society, increasing its positive impact on employees, on the communities where they operate and on the environment.

