Social Anxiety Increases as Employees Return to the Office for the First Time in Years

Fearless Presentation® Reports an Increase in Requests for Public Speaking Training as In-Person Meetings Increase.

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In-person meetings and sales calls are back post-pandemic. So is the dreaded fear of standing up in front of a group of people and presenting. Different types of social anxiety have been growing in number for years. But, post-pandemic, the increase is staggering.

According to Doug Staneart, author of the Fearless Presentations ® public speaking class, "We spent over two years not having to interact with each other face-to-face. Now that most companies have returned to their offices, many of their team members are struggling to acclimate."

According to Staneart, the number of requests for public speaking training in has increased almost 1000% in the last 12 months. "During the pandemic, many people who felt this panic could just turn of their camera. If you're now in the same room, though, you don't have that option," said Staneart.

Kelsey Greenwood, a speaking coach in Atlanta, GA, agrees. "You have to get your reps in to establish a comfort level in public speaking. Practice makes progress." And many speakers are just out of practice.

"I've been a speaker for over 20 years," said Staneart. "And even I was a little rusty when I delivered that first class after such a long layoff."

Greenwood added, "The good news is that with a little additional practice, your confidence will increase very quickly."

Staneart says that for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020, his company is offering pubic speaking classes again in all 30 cities where they offered classes prior to the Covid shutdown. We've been teaching class in Dallas, Atlanta, and Pheonix for over two years. But now we have rescheduled classes in the cities that were slower to open back up like Chicago, New York, Washington DC, and San Francisco.

According to Greenwood, "There is really no better way to reduce public speaking fear than with a presentation class." A class allows each participant to get practice in a controlled environment along with coaching from a presentation expert.

