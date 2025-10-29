Social Assurance Acquires Engagement Platform MindMixer

Acquisition adds pioneering civic engagement platform and further expands reach across schools, governments, and community organizations.

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance, a leading provider of marketing, communication, and compliance solutions for regulated industries announces its acquisition of MindMixer, a pioneering civic engagement platform with deep ties to the Midwest. The acquisition brings MindMixer back to its Nebraska roots and expands Social Assurance's growing ecosystem of digital communication tools for both private and public sector organizations. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 2010, MindMixer gained national recognition as one of the early leaders in online community engagement. The company raised multiple successful funding rounds and scaled rapidly to support a diverse range of clients—including municipal governments, school districts, advocacy organizations, civic institutions, and large employers—seeking to crowdsource ideas, feedback, and participation from stakeholders and community members. Over the past decade, MindMixer has powered conversations at scale, serving thousands of organizations engaging millions of citizens to shape policy decisions, inform community planning efforts, and strengthen public trust.

The acquisition builds on Social Assurance's continued expansion, especially into the public sector, where its Class Intercom division has quickly become the leading social media engagement and storytelling platform for schools and school districts. Together, Social Assurance and Class Intercom serve more than 3,500 public and private organizations nationwide, helping institutions foster transparency, engagement, and authentic connection with their audiences.

"MindMixer has always been a leader in purposeful participation, giving people a voice in decisions that shape their schools, neighborhoods, and communities," said Ben Pankonin, Co-Founder and CEO of Social Assurance. "Bringing MindMixer into the Social Assurance family makes engagement easier, more accessible, and more impactful, strengthening the power and impact of our solutions in ways that help our customers better serve their communities."

With the acquisition, its divisions will fully integrate a revamped, AI-forward solution within a unified platform for community engagement, communication, and storytelling. Upcoming releases are slated for later this year, with new functionality making it faster and easier to collect feedback, share updates, contextualize projects, communicate impact, and ultimately build trust.

About Social Assurance

Social Assurance builds engagement, communications, and compliance software for industries subject to complex regulatory oversight. Serving more than 3,500 public and private organizations nationwide, Social Assurance offers solutions that empower schools, governments, and financial institutions to share authentic stories, strengthen connections, and enhance transparency. For more information, visit socialassurance.com.

About MindMixer

MindMixer's online community engagement and social media intelligence tools connect organizations with community members who might not otherwise get involved. With the country's largest suite of best-in-class engagement technology, MindMixer makes it easier for community leadership and members to have more productive, collaborative discussions than they would using traditional approaches like offline town hall meetings and message boards. For more information, visit www.mindmixer.com.

