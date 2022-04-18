Social Assurance Commences Community Spark Awards, Showcasing Financial Brands' Contributions to Local Communities

LINCOLN, Neb., April 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance announces the commencement of its annual Community Spark Awards on April 18, 2022—an event recognizing and celebrating the contributions of banks, credit unions, and other financial brands to their local communities through volunteerism, philanthropy, and local community development initiatives.

2022 Community Spark Award by Social Assurance

Nominations will be taken through May 2, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. CST, and will focus on a single initiative by a financial institution that has created a remarkable impact or "spark" in its local community during 2021. Entries are scored on the initiative's innovation, creativity, and community impact.

Three national winners will be selected to receive a donation for a local nonprofit organization of their choice. First, second, and third place winners receive $400, $200, and $100 donations, respectively.

Last year's recipient was Dean Bank, a full-service bank headquartered in Franklin, Massachusetts serving the financial needs of individuals, families, and businesses of Norfolk County and the Blackstone Valley region. Dean Bank collaborated with the Town of Franklin to create a closed-loop gift card program called "Think Franklin First." Within the initiative's first six months, 443 cards were purchased for a total value of $30,860—every dollar of which went to small businesses in Franklin. Read more about the impact of Dean Bank's Community Spark Award-winning initiative here.

"The role of community-minded financial brands is so critical to the support of their communities," says Social Assurance CEO, Ben Pankonin. "These stories point to the purpose for local banking and highlight the 'why' that gives local financial brands an advantage."

Financial brands can learn more about entering the Community Spark Awards at https://socialassurance.com/community-spark-award-2022.

About Social Assurance

Founded in 2011, Social Assurance provides the financial services industry with a suite of software solutions, services, and storytelling tools that help build remarkable financial brands, cultures, and communities. With a mission to Empower, Ignite and Enable financial brands to be Remarkable, Social Assurance now serves over 1,500 financial brands across the country, helping them leave their mark and be the heroes of their community.

About Community Spark

Community Spark is a Social Assurance solution that streamlines the logistics of CRA management and community engagement, making it easier for financial brands to get involved and make an impact in their communities.

Contact Social Assurance:

www.socialassurance.com

[email protected]

@socialassurance

Contact Cara Brackett Phone (402) 875-5636 ext. 1029 Email [email protected] Website www.socialassurance.com

SOURCE Social Assurance