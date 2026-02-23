Social Assurance for Government Rebrands as MindMixer by Social Assurance

LINCOLN, Neb., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Assurance has announced its government-focused software suite, Social Assurance for Government, will now operate under a new name: MindMixer by Social Assurance. The rebrand reflects the company's expansion following its acquisition and integration of established civic engagement platform MindMixer. The name change signals the next chapter in the evolution of the platform, bringing together government communication and archival functionality with newly integrated survey, engagement, and AI-powered feedback capabilities.

Following its acquisition of MindMixer, Social Assurance undertook a comprehensive technical rebuild of the platform, reengineered to leverage the latest advancements in AI and modern cloud architecture. The result is a sleek, efficient, and powerful system designed to help government teams engage their communities with greater insight, objectivity, and confidence, while maintaining the highest standards of compliance and transparency.

The rebuilt MindMixer platform unifies engagement and communications into a single, purpose-built ecosystem for government agencies, including:

Survey creation and management

Community feedback collection and structured engagement

AI-assisted, bias-aware analysis of public input

Integrated communications and content management

Content planning and calendaring

Task, project, and team coordination

Scheduling and publishing across channels

Automatic archival

Social media monitoring, community management, and escalation workflows

Robust cross-channel analytics and reporting

Together, these capabilities enable government communicators to not only share information effectively, but to listen, analyze, respond, and document their outreach in one streamlined, secure environment.

The transition to MindMixer by Social Assurance is a brand update designed to better reflect the platform's expanded capabilities. For existing customers, there is no change to pricing, platform access, or terms, and no action is required. Users will begin seeing the MindMixer name and logo across communications and marketing materials right away.

"It's an exciting time at Social Assurance," says Founder Ben Pankonin, emphasizing that the technical rebuild and integration of these powerful engagement tools aligns well with the core mission across all company divisions. "For years, we've played an integral role in helping communicators in regulated industries share information clearly and consistently. Now, AI is creating opportunities to collect and interpret human feedback in ways previously not feasible. In integrating surveying and engagement tools, we're helping them listen just as effectively. When communications teams understand what their communities are thinking, asking, and needing, they can respond with greater clarity and strategy."

MindMixer's survey suite is also available to schools and school districts through Class Intercom, a division of Social Assurance that serves the education sector specifically. Announced earlier this year, schools and districts leveraging Class Intercom's school social media management platform can add survey functionality that helps them collect and assess interest, sentiment, and feedback overall across their school communities and beyond.

As capabilities expand, Social Assurance and its divisions remain focused in their centralizing mission. "Our focus is on empowering community-centered organizations to engage authentically and transparently," adds Ben. "This update simply brings our brand in alignment with the broader vision of where engagement and communications are headed."

About MindMixer by Social Assurance

MindMixer by Social Assurance is a comprehensive communications, engagement, and compliance platform built specifically for local governments and public-sector organizations. Designed to help agencies share information clearly, gather meaningful community input, and manage digital communications responsibly, MindMixer brings content management, social publishing, engagement tools, and AI-assisted insight together in one streamlined ecosystem.

MindMixer is part of the Social Assurance family of brands, which builds communication, engagement, and compliance software for both public and private-sector enterprises subject to complex regulatory oversight. Social Assurance serves more than 3,500 organizations across multiple industries, helping them communicate more efficiently and transparently. Learn more at https://socialassurance.com/about/ .

