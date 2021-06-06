Social Auction App SuperBid Enters The Ring With Logan Paul And Floyd Mayweather In Their Upcoming Fight

MIAMI, June 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SuperBid, an innovative digital platform that connects fans with thousands of influencer-led auctions, is teaming up with one of the most globally recognized personalities, Logan Paul, to launch a #fightforcrypto campaign and to commemorate the most anticipated match in the sports world. Within just three short months, SuperBid has grown its base from 0 to 4,000 token holders. App users can participate in auctions to purchase novelty items, experiences with celebrities, and NFTs. Now, the company seeks to continue their momentum via their partnership with Logan Paul for his upcoming fight against boxer Floyd Mayweather.

As one of the premier sponsors of the Paul vs. Mayweather fight, SuperBid has been celebrating the match with various activations across the country leading up to the main event. Paul will be wearing SuperBid-branded clothing during the match, encouraging watchers to head over to SuperBid after the exhibition where these pieces and a day with Paul himself will be auctioned off to app users.

In tandem with the fight activations, the company has been broadcasting a digital billboard across Times Square all week long. In line with the app's jovial and forward-thinking ethos, the most famous marketing location in the USA broadcast memes on behalf of SuperBid along with a QR code that onlookers could scan to download the auction app. "SuperBid has experienced a massive amount of growth in just three short months," says Founder and CEO Patrick Gajada. "We wanted our out-of-house activities to represent the buzz and excitement we are seeing from loyal users within the SuperBid app."

"A company like ours materializes once in a blue moon," says Wojciech Sobczuk, Founder & CTO. "We wanted to capture that specialness with tangible activations that spoke to the current generation of fans who will use the app."

To get fans excited for the action to unfold, Logan and the social auction app have launched a global movement with the hashtag #fightforcrypto, showing the impact of cryptocurrency community to the world. Celebrating this activation, they are giving away free tickets to a few lucky fans that are following along on their social channels.

"SuperBid is at the forefront of Marketing 2.0," says SuperBid COO Maxwell Gross. "No longer does it suffice for a brand put out a commercial and call it a day. Our team strategically partnered with Paul for this unprecedented event. We made sure to capitalize on never-before-seen tactics like a post-fight auction to create buzz around our app's debut and our #fightforcrypto global campaign."

To learn more about the app and their upcoming influencer-led auctions, please visit https://www.superbid.io/.

About SuperBid

SuperBid is a new digital platform connecting fans with thousands of influencers and celebrity-led auctions for items, experiences and NFTs. At three months old, the company has grown quickly from 0 to 4,000 token holders. With partners like Charged Particles, Trubify, GamerHash, Crypto Valley and more, SuperBid and its executives aim to make crypto mainstream with the help of their ambassadors, including internet personality Logan Paul, travel blogger and influencer Jay Alvarrez, viral TikToker Dana Vicci and actress Natalia Janoszek.

