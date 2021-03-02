Social Audio Platform Stationhead Adds SoundCloud Veteran to Growing Team

NEW YORK, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The social audio space has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic with homebound consumers craving the intimate connection of audio. To help scale its platform and drive global engagement growth, Stationhead, a streaming platform reinventing live radio, has announced that former Soundcloud Executive Joe Amenia will join the company as Director of Creator Partnerships.

A pioneer in social audio, founded by recording artist Ryan Star, Stationhead allows people around the world to connect and create with voice and music and provides the ability for anyone to become a host of their own audio show. Stationhead allows users to play music without the worry of rights infringement, take listener calls and interact with fans. Today, major recording artists such as Trey Songz and Francis & The Lights have used the platform to connect with fans, and creators have generated over 300k broadcasts listened to by fans in more than 170 countries.

Stationhead sits at the intersection of the streaming, podcasting, and creator economies, which combined is a $142B industry. As Director of Creator Partnerships, Joe will be responsible for recruiting some of today's best creators and influencers to develop shows for the platform and create unique live experiences only available on Stationhead, adding to the more than 6,000 Stationhead hosts already streaming. He will report to Murray Levison, Stationhead's COO.

"I have always had a passion for finding innovative ways for creators to connect with fans, and Stationhead uniquely offers that," said Joe. "Stationhead has first to market advantage and has built the patented technology to revolutionize the traditional radio model into a truly social audio experience. I am excited to work with top creators as they connect with fans around the world on Stationhead."

"We are reinventing the future of live radio, and a critical part of our strategy is to bring the best creators to the platform to do what they do best, create engaging experiences. Stationhead makes it possible for anyone to host their own show with no institutionalized barriers to entry," said Ryan Star, CEO of Stationhead. "Joe has a proven track record of building these types of programs for some of the biggest influencers in the audio industry and we look forward to him bringing his experience to Stationhead."

Previously, Joe served as Director, Artist, and Creator Relations for SoundCloud, where he developed SoundCloud's first global team tasked with representing, supporting, and educating the creator communities about content and marketing opportunities to connect with fans, monetize their work, and grow their audiences. He was also instrumental in the launch of SoundCloud Premier, a first-of-its-kind monetization program expressly for directly-signed creators. Prior to that, Joe was Global Head of Content Partnerships and Editorial for Rdio, the music streaming service which was later acquired by Pandora, and was Vice President, Music Marketing at MTV: Music Television.

Stationhead is the future of live-hosted social audio. With the Stationhead app, anyone can become a radio host and connect with friends and fans around the world. Hosts can play their favorite music and choose from more than 45M songs without copyright restriction, thanks to integration with Apple Music and Spotify. Seamlessly marry chat and music with Stationhead's ability to take live-calls or co-host shows with other members. For those looking to support their favorite creators or generate revenue from their own fan bases, Stationhead allows in-app tipping and supports engagement between subscribers via live commenting and direct messaging. Stationhead is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores.

