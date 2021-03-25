Social Audio Platform Stationhead Adds Trio of Venture Capital and Music Industry Veterans to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stationhead, a social audio platform reinventing live radio, today announced the appointment of three venture capital and music industry heavy-weights to its Board of Directors, positioning the Company to continue strategically capitalizing on the boom in social audio. This diverse group will help Stationhead continue to onboard major recording artists and creators onto its platform and scale funding opportunities that allow for increased user growth and product development.

The appointments include the following individuals:

Andrew McInnes , the Co-Founder and CEO of TMWRK Management and music industry veteran is recognized as one of Billboard's "Power Players" and the 2019 Dance Executive of the Year. Known for managing some of the biggest names in music including DIPLO, Major Lazer , Dillon Francis , and Sturgill Simpson , McInnes will bolster Stationhead's ability to bring top talent to the platform, which has already hosted the likes of Trey Songz and Polo G.

"Having Andrew McInnes, Bill Wesemann and Avi Ellman join our board adds another layer of invaluable expertise to the Stationhead team," said Ryan Star, CEO of Stationhead. "As we move into the next phase of growth, these leaders will support Stationhead's ambitious strategic plan to redefine radio and the future of social audio."

"The social audio space has grown significantly since the start of the pandemic with homebound consumers craving the intimate connection of audio. This current surge in consumer interest, coupled with strategic partnerships with Spotify and Apple Music has allowed Stationhead to quickly position itself as a market leader and an instrumental player in redefining the future of radio for a whole new generation of listeners, artists and creators," said Andrew McInnes, Co-Founder and CEO of TMWRK Management. "Joining the board is an opportunity to be at the forefront of this shift in music and build the next great platform for artists and listeners alike."

About Stationhead

Stationhead is the future of live-hosted social audio. With the Stationhead app, anyone can become a radio host and connect with friends and fans around the world. Hosts can play their favorite music and choose from more than 45M songs without copyright restriction, thanks to integration with Apple Music and Spotify. Seamlessly marry chat and music with Stationhead's ability to take live-calls or co-host shows with other members. For those looking to support their favorite creators or generate revenue from their own fan bases, Stationhead allows in-app tipping and supports engagement between subscribers via live commenting and direct messaging. Stationhead is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores.

