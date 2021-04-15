Social Audio Platform Stationhead Continues Rapid Growth - Reaches 500,000 Active Users in Q1 2021

NEW YORK, April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stationhead , a social audio platform reinventing live radio, today announced a significant platform milestone - reaching 500,000 active users in Q1 2021. Stationhead is revolutionizing the way audio content is created and consumed, providing the ability for anyone to become a host of their own audio show. Stationhead's half a million active users are located around the world and are streaming and hosting hundreds of thousands of hours of content daily while connecting on the topics and tracks they're most passionate about.

"The future of audio has arrived and we've purposely built Stationhead for this moment and opened the airwaves to everyone," said Ryan Star, CEO and co-founder of Stationhead. "Our rapid growth is just the beginning as Stationhead is unlocking something fundamental about the way people want to connect with one another and create content."

With a focus on building its community through creators, the social audio platform now has 6,300 hosts globally which resulted in nearly 2M live and recorded streams throughout the quarter. During Q1 2021, community engagement significantly increased with 3.2M messages and 13.9M emojis sent as users engaged with and celebrated their favorite creators. This high level of engagement is direct evidence of Stationhead's ability to connect and captivate users, who on average spend more time in-app than on competing platforms such as TikTok and Instagram.

Additionally, Stationhead has proven to be a lucrative partner for record labels and recording artists, driving over 6M music streams in the quarter. The platform's partnerships with Spotify and Apple Music allow for royalties to be captured by labels and artists whenever any of the 70M+ songs available to hosts are played.

"Through our product insights we created the platform that reimagines audio for a new generation of stars," said Murray Levison, COO of Stationhead. "Radio, and music especially, has always been about reaching out and creating a connection. For too long creators have been left out of the live radio medium and audiences were missing the ability to connect with one another and share the things they love. We're glad to be the platform making it happen."

Artists Use Stationhead to Connect with Fans

Stationhead allows fans to take control of the airwaves. In March 2021, Grammy winning artist Cardi B made a surprise appearance on the popular Cardi B fan show, BARDIGANGRADIO, to speak with fans directly. From the 1 hour appearance, the fan club generated 132,000 paid streams for Cardi B's new single across Apple Music and Spotify which ended the week as number 1. In addition, top creators and influencers, such as Trey Songz, Chloe x Halle, and Raekwon, have all started radio shows on Stationhead.

About Stationhead

Stationhead is the future of live-hosted social audio. With the Stationhead app, anyone can become a radio host and connect with friends and fans around the world. Hosts can play their favorite music and choose from more than 70M songs without copyright restriction, thanks to integration with Apple Music and Spotify. Seamlessly marry chat and music with Stationhead's ability to take live-calls or co-host shows with other members. For those looking to support their favorite creators or generate revenue from their own fan bases, Stationhead allows in-app tipping and supports engagement between subscribers via live commenting and direct messaging. Stationhead is available in the iOS and Google Play app stores as well as on the Web.

SOURCE Stationhead

Related Links

https://www.stationhead.com/

