Social Care, Healthcare, and Government Leaders Unite for the Inaugural Blooming Day in New York City

The event will focus on the topic of "Powering Communities for Better Social Health"

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Blooming Health, the company powering healthy and independent living, announces its inaugural Blooming Day event for healthcare, social care, and government stakeholders. The event will take place at Rise by Barclays in New York City, on June 21 and will also be streamed virtually. The theme of Blooming Day this year is Powering Communities for Better Social Health, and the event will foster dialogue on the importance of equitable access to these services.

"Through our work with hundreds of communities across the US, we have repeatedly seen that strong alignment is needed between stakeholders in government, healthcare, and community-based organizations. This alignment results in more equitable access to social care services such as food, housing, and transportation for community members, efficacy of services, and better outcomes for beneficiaries," said Nima Roohi, Co-Founder and CEO of Blooming Health.

Moderated by Archelle Georgiou, MD, author of Healthcare Choices, the program for the day will kick off with a fireside chat with Chelsea Clinton, MPH, DPhil, of Metrodora Ventures, on the Importance of Proactive Social Care in Communities. The agenda also includes:

Johanne Morne , Executive Deputy Commissioner of NYS Department of Health, on Equitable Access to Social Care

, Executive Deputy Commissioner of NYS Department of Health, on Claire Casey , President of AARP Foundation in a fireside chat with Diane Ty , of The Milken Institute, on Breaking the Health-Wealth Spiral

, President of AARP Foundation in a fireside chat with of The Milken Institute, on Bob Blancato , Executive Director of NANASP and board member at AARP/AARP Foundation who will moderate a discussion with panelists Greg Olsen of New York State Office for Aging, Ronald S. Taylor of Detroit AAA, and Howard Rodgers of New Orleans Council on Aging on State/County/City Level Communities on the Frontline of Providing Social Services to Older Adults .

, Executive Director of NANASP and board member at AARP/AARP Foundation who will moderate a discussion with panelists of Office for Aging, of Detroit AAA, and of New Orleans Council on Aging on . Richard Lui of NBC News/MSNBC on the power of selflessness in his presentation, What if your path to a more successful, healthy, and satisfying life is actually not about you?

of NBC News/MSNBC on the power of selflessness in his presentation, Michael Sparer of Columbia University on Addressing the Social Determinants: The Role of the Local Health Department

of on Vicki Shepard of Tivity Health who will moderate a discussion with Erin Westphal of SCAN Foundation, Rhonda Schwartz of Administration for Community Living (ACL), and Kathleen Otte of Centers on Medicare and Medicaid Services (CSM) on Driving Collaboration and Trust: Advancing Genuine Public/Private Partnerships

of Tivity Health who will moderate a discussion with of SCAN Foundation, of Administration for Community Living (ACL), and of Centers on Medicare and Medicaid Services (CSM) on Amanda Parsons of Health First who will moderate a discussion with Dorella Walters , Chief Business Development Officer of God's Love We Deliver, Nikki Kmicinski , Executive Director of Western New York Integrated Care Collaborative, and Betsey Crimmins of Mass Home Care on Successfully Mobilizing Community Care Hubs for Better Social Care Delivery: Lessons from the Field

Roohi continued, "We are proud to be hosting Blooming Day and see this event as the kickoff to ongoing communication and collaboration between stakeholders committed to addressing social needs."

The event is open to all healthcare and social care stakeholders, including Community-Based Organizations, government officials, and Medicare/Medicaid funded organizations. There is no fee to attend but registration is required to attend in person or stream virtually.

About Blooming Health

Blooming Health's mission is to power healthy and independent living for all in the comfort of their communities. Blooming Health's inclusive platform equips community-based social care providers with the technology to remotely engage and address the social needs of hundreds of thousands of older adults and underserved populations in a personalized way across text, voice calls, emails, and over 80 languages. With operations across 16 states, Blooming Health's platform is helping older adults and underserved populations receive the day-to-day social, healthcare, and financial support and services they need to live healthier and more independently in their own communities, reducing healthcare and long-term care costs significantly in the $1 trillion care economy. For more information, visit https://gobloominghealth.com/

