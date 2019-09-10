Social CBD Launches In Over 10,000 Retail Locations Nationwide

"Social CBD has a unique position in the market -- 100% post-farm bill origin & the cleanest, highest-quality, CBD products," says Social CBD President, Angelo Lombardi. "Social CBD stands for a message. We are starting a movement to exchange loneliness for relationships and to replace being distracted with being present. The fact that we are launching in over 10,000 retail doors exemplifies the confidence that national and regional retailers have in our products and our promise to the consumer. Since Social CBD prioritizes innovation in automation, manufacturing, testing, and accessibility, we look forward to expanding – with more product varieties and retail growth to 20,000 doors by Q4. Social CBD is 21 st century wellness."

Social CBD envisions its CBD products benefiting people in all areas of their lives – at work, at the gym or at home – everywhere and anywhere, and for every situation. Social CBD promises its consumers a product experience that is Pure, Powerful and Honest. Inspired by design, with its signature teal blue box, Social CBD offers a diverse product portfolio from tinctures and topicals, to pens, patches, pets and soon, nutraceutical grade chocolates & gummies.

Embodied in its name, Social CBD is where wellness and lifestyle intersect driving real human connection. The company is dedicated to creating CBD solutions that meet the preferences of any and all consumers. Additionally, it will be the first-ever CBD company to produce, manufacture and distribute its CPG components in-house by the end of 2019. All Social CBD products are of the highest-quality, created with 100% natural ingredients and are lab-tested for optimum customer confidence. Further delivering on that promise of Pure, Powerful and Honest products and building customer confidence, Social CBD even publishes its verified test results on every package. Through trust, confidence and making hemp-derived CBD products widely available to people everywhere, Social CBD is leading the global conversation around wellness and self-care for all.

For more information on Social CBD, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the highest-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a wellness movement and global conversation around better self-care and greater health, from education and connection to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life.

