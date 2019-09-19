Social CBD Launches New Line Of Broad Spectrum CBD Drops Nationwide

"While CBD continues to gain popularity as an alternative wellness method, many consumers are discovering the benefits of CBD for the first time," says Angelo Lombardi, Social CBD President. "Social CBD understands and embraces the responsibility to lead the community on its wellness journey. With the new Broad Spectrum CBD Drops we're showcasing the diversity of hemp and its 'broader' properties that can contribute to overall wellness. In creating new CBD varieties and delivery methods we are maintaining our promise to provide a holistic wellness experience for consumers from all walks of life."

Different than CBD isolate, a THC-free product processed for a consistent percent of CBD in each batch, Broad Spectrum offers the CBD molecule with other naturally occurring cannabinoids while still eliminating the THC molecule. Broad Spectrum is ideal for consumers who wish to avoid THC, but would like other cannabinoids, terpenes, and fatty acids in their CBD to experience the "entourage effect." There are 60 known non-psychoactive cannabinoids that work with the human body's endocannabinoid system to impact one's wellness routine; the "entourage effect" is the belief that the CBD molecule is more effective in the human body when accompanied by complementary molecules. Broad Spectrum is known to have an herbal, earthy flavor because it's closer to the plant.

Lombardi continues, "Social CBD is leading a movement and global conversation to reconnect people to the wellness they seek. We see every product as an opportunity to engage in conversation and educate a customer…not only with the product at hand, but wellness benefits overall."

The Broad Spectrum CBD Drops are derived from the highest-quality, lab-tested hemp extracts and are available in five flavors: Meyer Lemon, Pomegranate Tea, Vanilla Mint, Natural & Unflavored and in three strengths: 375mg, 750mg & 1500mg. Broad Spectrum CBD Drops are available nationwide at select retail locations and online. For more information on Social CBD and its products, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com .

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the highest-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a wellness movement and global conversation around better self-care and greater health, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life. www.TheSocialCBD.com .

Media Contact:

Ashley Tom

The Rose Group

c/o Social CBD

ashley@therosegrp.com

SOURCE Social CBD

Related Links

https://thesocialcbd.com

