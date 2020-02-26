Social CBD Launches Pure Powerful And Honest Line Of Broad-Spectrum Gummies

Social CBD is proud to partner with elite global skateboarding legend, Nyjah Huston as well as a supporter of all levels of athletes – professional and amateur alike! The new gummies along with all Social CBD products support athletes and everyone in between by ensuring convenience, support of overall wellness and testing processes that exceed industry standards so there is full confidence in everyday performance - on and off the field.

Exploding with flavor, the Social CBD Broad-Spectrum Gummies formula delivers CBD and additional natural cannabinoids providing the full benefits of hemp with 0.0% THC. This promise of 0.0% is crucial for elite performance athletes and reflects Social CBD's leading standard of safety, high-quality and lab-tested formulas.

Each serving of #NaturallyNicer gummies takes daily rituals to a new level delivering the power of Broad-Spectrum CBD drenched in natural fruit flavors. Made with all-natural fruit juices, Social CBD Broad-Spectrum Gummies are available in three flavors which include Lemon , Peach Mango and Red Raspberry .

"As a leader in the CBD wellness industry, Social CBD is excited to provide our athletes and all consumers with the highest quality and trusted products that offer natural solutions for the stresses of modern life," says Angelo Lombardi, President of Sentia Wellness. "Our gummies are an accessible way to introduce the healthy benefits of CBD in a delicious, effective delivery system that makes understanding dosage and benefits simple and easy."

Now available at SocialCBD.com, gummies will be produced and available in three sizes including 2ct/25mg SRP ($3.99), 10ct/125mg SRP ($14.99) and 60ct/750mg SRP ($59.99). Each gummy is 12.5mg and one serving is 25mg (2 gummies).

For more information on Social CBD, please visit: www.SocialCBD.com . Make sure to look for Social CBD at Expo West, Hall D, Booth 3423 with all flavors of gummies as well as additional new products. Please reach out for additional information.

About Social CBD:

Portland-based Social CBD was founded in 2019 and delivers high-quality pure, powerful and honest CBD products. Social CBD and Social Naturals, Sentia Wellness companies, utilize extensive world-class laboratory and manufacturing that exceeds industry standards in consumer confidence. Social CBD is available in over 17,000 trusted retailers & online from www.SocialCBD.com. Social Naturals is the latest brand under the umbrella featuring CBD-free supplements and nutraceuticals.

