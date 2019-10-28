Social CBD PETS Is The Cat's Meow

Cats, like humans and other vertebrates, have endocannabinoid systems. Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops interact with the receptors in the endocannabinoid system to help support a cat's overall well-being. Made with 100% hemp-derived broad spectrum CBD extract, fractionated coconut oil, all-natural herbs and spices, and a product promise of 0.0% THC, Social CBD PETS provides a Pure, Powerful and Honest wellness experience for every furry feline.

Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops come in four flavors: Bacon, Chicken, Peanut Butter and Unflavored, and in three strengths of 250MG ($30), 500MG ($50) and 750MG ($60).

Social CBD carries a diverse product portfolio for two-legged consumers across gel capsules, tinctures and topicals, and soon will expand its offering to include balms, gummies and chocolates.

Social CBD PETS Broad Spectrum Drops are available nationwide at select retail locations and online. For more information on Social CBD and its products, please visit: www.TheSocialCBD.com.

About Social CBD:

Founded in 2019, Portland-based Social CBD promises to provide the high-quality Pure, Powerful and Honest CBD products. Social CBD is a brand of Sentia Wellness and utilizes extensive world-class manufacturing and laboratory analyses that exceed industry standards for optimum customer confidence. Social CBD is sparking a movement and global conversation around better self-care and wellness, from education and driving social connections, to making hemp-derived CBD products widely accessible to people from all walks of life. www.TheSocialCBD.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Tom

The Rose Group

c/o Social CBD

ashley@therosegrp.com

SOURCE Social CBD

Related Links

http://www.thesocialcbd.com/

