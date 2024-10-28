Social commerce has trust issues, new consumer survey reveals

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New research from AfterShip and Ipsos reveals that trust and security are significant factors influencing how consumers shop online, especially on social commerce platforms like TikTok Shop and Instagram Shopping.

AfterShip's Shopper Sentiment Report reveals that younger generations are more likely to shop online through a social media platform in the future. This percentage is the highest in the 18 to 34 age category.

AfterShip's Shopper Sentiment Report aims to help retailers and eCommerce merchants understand and adapt to evolving consumer habits and expectations, particularly in the context of emerging platforms. This year's inaugural report explores consumer behavior and preferences using social commerce, which integrates shopping directly within social media platforms.

Results show that 79% of Americans use social media weekly, with 63% finding social commerce platforms excellent for inspiration and ideas.

When making purchases, however, shoppers still prefer more established channels:

76% browse social commerce platforms but buy through a retailer's website, primarily due to trust and security concerns (41%).

Over half (52%) don't trust social media platforms, but say they would use social commerce if the platforms felt more trustworthy (44%) and secure (28%).

"To build a sense of trust, retailers need to provide a transparent post-purchase process," says Arinze Okonkwo, Head of Customer Success at AfterShip. "Regular tracking updates and a clear returns policy create strong customer experiences and encourage repeat purchases."

But despite trust issues, younger generations are actively embracing social commerce:

One-third (34%) of 18- to 34-year-olds shop on social media weekly, and 65% are likely to continue shopping on social media platforms in the future.

This likelihood is almost half (49%) for 35- to 54-year-olds.

"Shoppers browse online for trends, so authentic reviews, detailed descriptions, and personalized product recommendations help them visualize how products fit their lifestyle," says Okonkwo. "Our research suggests retailers should leverage their social presence to build trust and showcase products. Social commerce is an evolving part of eCommerce, and we're all learning as we go."

For the full report, please visit this link .

Methodology

These findings are from an Ipsos poll of n = 1000 Americans aged 18+, conducted online via Ipsos' proprietary panel. The research was in field from September 18 to 20, 2024. Quotas and weights were used to ensure that the sample reflects the US population according to census parameters. The accuracy of Ipsos online polls is measured using a credibility interval. The results are considered accurate to within +/- 4 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

