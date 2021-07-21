Social Commerce Platform Sagoon Engages Exemplar Companies as Strategic Partner to Raise Capital

BOSTON, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Exemplar Companies, PBC is proud to announce that Sagoon has engaged Exemplar Consulting, LLC as a strategic partner for their next phase of growth.

Exemplar will serve as an exclusive partner for capital injection for Sagoon. Initial guidance will focus on raising capital, structuring the business and revenue model, and enabling the continued injection of required capital. The Exemplar team will be led from their Boston and New York offices.

"We are beyond excited to work with Sagoon's founders and hardworking team to support their vision and help them continue to grow" said Katherine Brand, Managing Director, Exemplar Consulting, "as a company that serves disrupters, innovators, and impact businesses, Exemplar understands the unique needs of Sagoon" added Brand.

Sagoon is reinventing the way social media is monetized today, enabling users to earn financial rewards while engaging and interacting with each other and sharing personal experiences. Over 7.7 million users across 64 countries have accessed the platform since its release. Sagoon users share their stories from text, photos, and videos, and earn smart coins to shop on the platform. As of today, 1.7 billion smart coins have already been earned by platform users, with 533 million smart coins used for shopping and gifting to friends and family.

"Our mission is to bring family and friends closer through our social path: Connect. Share. Earn," said Govinda Giri, founder of Sagoon, "we believe Exemplar adds tremendous value and helps us achieve our mission, not only in capital injection but also in overall company growth; Including company operations, corporate structuring, management training, business strategy, and more" added Giri.

About Exemplar Companies:

Exemplar Companies, PBC, through its subsidiaries, is an integrated law, tax, strategy, and capital professional services firm. With holistic guidance and no hourly billing, Exemplar's focus is providing relationship as a service. As an innovative company that is disrupting their industry, Exemplar understands the revolutionaries, game changers and impact businesses that it serves across 10 offices nationwide. Learn more at exemplarcompanies.com.

About Sagoon:

Sagoon is an early-stage social commerce platform that allows users to earn smart coins while socializing and shopping on a partner's store. The word "Sagoon" is derived from the Sanskrit word "Shakuna," which means "an auspicious moment" or "good luck."

Media Contact:

Exemplar Companies

Jeff Hirka

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Exemplar Companies

Related Links

https://exemplarcompanies.com

