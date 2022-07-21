Social Crypto Platform Earnity Adds Former PayPal and OKEx Executive to Support Growth

SAN MATEO, Calif., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Earnity , a community-based crypto platform and marketplace, announced today that Steven Yee, a seasoned global executive with decades of fintech and ecommerce startup experience after a career in banking, has joined the growing company as Chief Operating Officer.

Yee has significant experience leading operations, customer service and risk functions for startups across the globe and fintech industry. He joins from OK Group, the second largest crypto platform globally by trade volume, where he was Chief Customer and Risk Officer. At OK Group Yee provided leadership for the overall customer experience and building the global customer service function. He created the Global Operations Division from the ground up, with hundreds of employees across Asia, North America and Europe. Yee also designed and executed its global risk management program.

"Customers are at the center of everything we are building at Earnity," said Dan Schatt , CEO of Earnity. "Steven has an amazing track record of creating centers for customer service excellence, while ensuring superior operational, compliance and risk strategies, which is critical in any industry and vital in the crypto space. He will help Earnity take crypto client service to another level and advance our greater mission to bring the community element to crypto."

"I am so excited to join a team of experienced and smart crypto, fintech and finance professionals who understand the importance of customer centricity, compliance, risk and operations," said Yee. "Success in crypto, or any industry, is about people and value. It is clear that Dan and the team at Earnity have the talent, passion, and knowledge to be a crypto industry leader."

Yee joins a team of seasoned fintech veterans with backgrounds at PayPal, Visa, Abra, eToro®, Western Union, Okcoin, J.P. Morgan and other successful financial platforms.

