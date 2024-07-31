Social Discovery Ventures (SDV) Recognizes Two Unicorns in its Investment Portfolio: Flo Health Secures $200M+ Investment to Revolutionize Women's Health; Patreon Achieved Unicorn Status in 2021

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, July 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SDV (Social Discovery Ventures), a European-based private investment company, celebrates a significant milestone with two unicorns in its investment portfolio, showcasing SDV's commitment to identifying and nurturing high-potential startups. Flo Health , the #1 downloaded women's health app worldwide1, recently announced that it has raised more than $200 million in a Series C investment from General Atlantic, propelling Flo's valuation beyond $1 billion. SDV initially invested $1 million in Flo's Series A round in 2018 and has continued to support the app's growth, bringing the total investment to nearly $2 million. Additionally, early on SDV invested $500,000 in Patreon , a leading platform for creators and in 2021 it earned unicorn status.

"We are so proud of our portfolio companies' success," said Valentina Zakirova, SDV Chief of Venture Investments. "We are committed to supporting visionary founders and their groundbreaking ideas, strategically investing in startups that have the potential to disrupt industries and make a global impact. Our growing portfolio of unicorns is a clear indication of our investment philosophy and the effectiveness of our approach."

SDV makes fund-of-funds investments with a portfolio of funds like NEA, Khosla Ventures, DCM, Bling VC, Bain, Lakestar, DN Capital, Mangrove and direct investments including Flo, Patreon, Woebot, and AFG. The SDV portfolio encompasses a diverse range of investments, including VC and Private Equity, M&A, real estate, and publicly traded assets. The company's commitments into Private Equity and Venture Capital are strategically focused on transformative sectors such as Social Discovery, Mental Health, and Longevity. SDV actively participates in companies from seed stage to pre-IPO.

"We aim to be the preferred partner for VC, PE, and public market funds," said Alex Plesakov, CEO of SDV. "With two unicorns in our portfolio, SDV has established itself as a leader, known for our exceptional profitability, long-term vision, and strategic investment approach."

ABOUT SDV

Founded in 2013, SDV is a global investment management company with a diverse portfolio and a team of dedicated investment professionals. SDV is committed to investing in technology that promotes social discovery, meaningful connections, mental well-being, and longevity. By pioneering in the field of artificial intelligence and digital reality, SDV strives to enable a future where humans and artificial beings coexist and interact in harmony.

1 By total downloads worldwide, Google Play and AppStore, SensorTower, (as of 7/17/2024)

