Social Distancing Leads to Spikes in Boating Activity

Sea Tow Services International – the leading provider of on-water assistance for boaters nationwide – found that from Memorial Day Week to Labor Day weekend, requests for on-water assistance increased by 34% compared to the same timeframe in 2019.

While the number of requests has increased, the type of services has remained the same when compared year-over-year. "We're still providing the same types of services, we're just doing a lot more of them this summer," said Sea Tow President, Kristen Frohnhoefer. "In fact, our captains helped over 60,000 people who were out boating this summer season."

The top five services Sea Tow provided included:

- Towing (58%)

- Ungroundings (9%)

- Jump starts (8%)

- Fuel Delivery (8%)

- Dock-to-dock tows (8%)

Job reports also showed that member services comprised of 60% of all Sea Tow requests for service, non-member services comprised 36%, and salvage and recovery 4%.

"We continue to prioritize servicing our members, but the numbers show we assisted a good number of other boaters as well," said Frohnhoefer. "We're closing out one of our busiest seasons on record and trends post-Labor Day are showing that as long as the weather stays nice, boating and the need for on-water assistance is showing no sign of slowing down."

About Sea Tow Services International, Inc.

Sea Tow Services International Inc., better known as Sea Tow®, is Your Road Service at Sea® since 1983. As the innovative leader of on-water assistance, servicing the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands, members are provided with a 24/7 direct connection with Coast Guard-licensed captains.

In addition to on-water assistance, the network handles salvage and recovery, and responds to natural disasters, environmental hazards and oil spill cleanups. Sea Tow also promotes boating safety as does the 501(c)3 organization, the Sea Tow Foundation, and its members save on boat insurance through Sea Insure®.

Visit seatow.com to learn more.

