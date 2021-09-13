Social Distancing Solutions for Fall 2021

In the midst of the first wave of the pandemic, these products quickly became back-ordered while customers across the United States were looking for immediate on-demand solutions. Stock levels improved for some time in the last quarter of 2020 and first quarter of 2021 however recent shutdowns in Asia and port congestion in the United States have once again created industry wide shortages that are expected to improve in the fourth quarter of 2021.

These products may be purchased through Office Furniture, Inc.'s sister ecommerce platform at www.madisonliquidators.com. The purchasing process is made easy with click-and-ship options where customers are provided with all the tools needed to make informed purchases directly through the portal or through sales associates that are readily available to answer questions through live chat or by phone. The workplace safety tab features air purifiers, copper mesh office chairs, cubicle walls, desk divider panels, home office desks, plexiglass brackets, room dividers and sneeze guards, all of which can be deployed to reduce the spread of germs and viruses.

Social distancing has become the new normal and as the pandemic continues it is likely we will see more products focused on reducing the spread of COVID-19 and its variants. It is expected that industries will continue to adapt to the changes of social distancing and efforts to reduce the spread of harmful viruses. To keep customers and clients informed and up-to-date, Office Furniture, Inc. is committed to bringing new information and products to the forefront as soon as they become available.

SOURCE Office Furniture, Inc.