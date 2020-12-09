Social Distancing Sweater for Christmas Sells Out in 43 Minutes at Neon Buddha

WOONSOCKET, R.I., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help women safely celebrate the 2020 holidays in style and cozy comfort with their families, Neon Buddha created the limited edition Social Distancing Sweater which sold out in 43 minutes on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.

Priced at $249, the limited edition Social Distancing Sweater includes 10 face masks for the entire family, one gallon of hand sanitizer, vitamin D and Zinc supplements.

Social Distancing Sweater For Christmas Sells Out In 43 Minutes At NeonBuddha.com - Limited Edition Social Distancing Sweater Includes 10 Face Masks, One Gallon of Hand Sanitizer, Vitamin D and Zinc Supplements For Safer Holiday Celebrations Neon Buddha created the limited edition Social Distancing Sweater in an effort to help women safely celebrate the 2020 holidays in style and cozy comfort with their families. Designed for real women, the Social Distancing Sweater offers a versatile shape and flattering fit along with a funky angled hem and two front pockets secured with metallic buttons. These two large pockets are ideal for holding on to face masks and hand sanitizer.

"Neon Buddha™'s mantra for this Fall and Winter is simple: Look great. Keep warm. Stay safe. Be Healthy," said Jonathan Harvey, CEO of Neon Buddha. "Since 1994, women have depended on Neon Buddha for style, comfort and confidence whether it's at work, at home or at play."

Designed for real women, the Social Distancing Sweater offers a versatile shape and flattering fit along with a funky angled hem and two front pockets secured with metallic buttons. These two large pockets are ideal for holding on to face masks and hand sanitizer.

An essential wardrobe icon reimagined for this Fall and Winter, the Neon Buddha Social Distancing Sweater is an elevated take on sophisticated comfort and safety.

Available in two colors (Dusty Indigo and Cobblestone), this 100% cotton pullover features two super cool knit textures with a garment dye technique that provides a vintage-inspired look.

View the Social Distancing Sweater here:

https://neonbuddha.com/us/social-distancing-sweater.html

"Neon Buddha has always had a passionate focus on serving the unique needs of our customers," added CEO Jonathan Harvey. "Since this year has been exhausting for just about everyone and our busy customers want to save time during the holidays, we decided to offer a total one stop shop solution and bundle our beautifully designed sweater with 2020 and 2021 essentials that include face masks for the entire family, hand sanitizer, Vitamin D and Zinc supplements."

According to the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), please take these steps to make your holiday celebrations safer: wear a mask, safely store your mask while eating and drinking and use hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

On his November 3, 2020 television show, Dr. Oz recommended increasing Vitamin D and Zinc levels since studies revealed these supplements may help boost the immune system and may help reduce the symptoms of COVID-19.

CDC recommendations for celebrating holidays are here:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html

The Dr. Oz COVID-19 Defense Plan regarding vitamins and supplements is here:

https://www.doctoroz.com/article/covid-19-immunity-vitamin-mineral-prescription-plan-recommended-experts

As with any dietary supplements, please consult your healthcare practitioner before using Vitamin D and Zinc.

Independently owned and family operated since 1994, Neon Buddha designs elegant yet casually comfortable clothing for women.

Available at online and offline retailers across North America including Neiman Marcus and Amazon, the full line of more than 400 Neon Buddha styles and over 5,000 SKUs of tops, bottoms, dresses, jackets, vests, sweaters, cardigans and face masks can be found here:

https://neonbuddha.com

Neon Buddha is the original work-to-weekend brand. Women can do anything in Neon Buddha. Our natural fabrics and fits have the comfort of pajamas, but our polished, modern silhouettes and elevated details are made for work, travel and social events.

Media contact:

J. Preston

[email protected]

202-830-3656

SOURCE Neon Buddha

Related Links

https://neonbuddha.com/

