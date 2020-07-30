Social Distancing Tailgates with Drive-In Screens

URBANDALE, Iowa, July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National outdoor LED screen provider Insane Impact is giving fans a unique way to watch the big game in public this year, social distancing approved. Drive-in styled events allow eventgoers the opportunity to physically gather while maintaining safe distances from inside their vehicles.

Fans in the parking lot watching the game on Insane Impact's MAX XL product, a 15'x8' outdoor mobile LED screen. An Insane Impact LED technician operating a mobile LED video screen from behind the scenes.

"Our priority has always been the safety of our employees and clients. Drive-in styled LED screens offer the opportunity to continue to create community in a manner that complies with CDC guidelines and local laws and regulations." Said BJ Supple, COO of Insane Impact.

Supple told us that in recent months, they have seen a large demand for socially distanced drive-in screens for events such as worship services, graduation ceremonies, and community movie viewings. As professional sports begin, they are starting to see a fast-growing demand for drive-in screens as an alternative to not only traditional tailgates but to watching the game in the stadium.

Insane Impact is no stranger to the sporting and tailgate industry, having implemented season-long contracts with numerous collegiate and professional teams over the past several seasons. Their bright, vivid mobile rental displays are perfect for tuning into the sporting action in outdoor settings. Aboard their screens include everything necessary for a sports production and they can be set up in just minutes. Large screen sizes can accommodate hundreds of cars from distances of up to 300 ft. away. A rental also includes a dedicated technician to run the display and cater to their clients' needs.

This season, tailgates and sports spectatorship will look a little different, and Insane Impact is ready to adapt. They are offering their clients no contact delivery and production services. Their technicians are available by phone and are also equipped with a mask and hand sanitizer. They are advising that their clients stagger tailgate spots to every other parking space to ensure a minimum of 8 feet of distance between groups.

As public events are getting cancelled, people are still looking for ways to create experiences. This sports season, Insane Impact is offering individuals and businesses a responsible and exciting way to do this with drive-in LED screens.

Insane Impact is a provider LED screens for rent, sale, and installation. They were founded in 2015 in Urbandale, Iowa with the mission to create community and enhance experiences with industry leading products and services. Since then, they have quickly expanded to be an industry leader with a worldwide reach.

