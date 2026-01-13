Social Driver Named Presenting Sponsor of AMADC's Executive Marketer Leadership Circle

WASHINGTON, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Marketing Association DC Chapter (AMADC) is pleased to announce that Social Driver , one of DC's most innovative marketing and communications agencies, has been named the Presenting Sponsor of the Executive Marketer Leadership Circle (EMLC)—the region's premier peer network for chief communication and marketing executives.

This new partnership officially launches EMLC Presented by Social Driver, expanding opportunities and resources for senior marketing leaders across the DC, Maryland, and Virginia metro area.

The EMLC, developed by the AMADC board and senior marketers, connects chief marketing officers, executive VPs, and partners from the area's leading organizations. As presenting sponsor, Social Driver will help power a vibrant platform where these executives can:

Build trusted, high-value relationships with fellow C-suite decision-makers.

Tackle critical leadership, operational, and organizational challenges in a confidential setting.

Accelerate professional growth through learning and peer exchange.

Leverage exclusive events and access to cutting-edge resources.

Network across nonprofit, government and corporate sectors.

EMLC Presented by Social Driver features exclusive CMO-only events annually, as well as private receptions in conjunction with select AMA signature gatherings. Members benefit from access to discipline-specific research, and a peer network devoted to navigating marketing's most dynamic challenges.

"We are excited to partner with Social Driver, a nationally-recognized agency that shares our vision for authentic leadership and innovation," said Joy Levin, EMLC program advisor. "Through their groundbreaking client work with leading companies and nonprofits, breakthrough thought leadership initiatives like Chief Influencer , and philanthropic commitments through The Driver Foundation , Social Driver has distinguished itself as a leader in our field."

This presenting sponsorship underscores Social Driver's commitment to marketing innovation, executive leadership, and strengthening the region's collaborative business community.

For more information on the EMLC or to inquire about membership, contact co-chairs Elena Balint at [email protected] or Erin Orr at [email protected] , or visit AMADC's EMLC website .

