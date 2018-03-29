Social E-commerce Powered by Balluun Now Even More Powerful

For over 50,000 customers, the Balluun domains are now even easier to use, have a more stylish look and a number of new key features. Balluun offers white-labeled solution for trade show organizers or trade associations to launch industry-specific B2B marketplaces, where wholesale buyers and sellers can connect, engage, and transact.

Highlights of this release include a fully responsive website across smart phone/tablet/desktop devices; a new user interface design that can be customized for each white-labeled marketplace, and streamlined processes for product upload and order capture. Deepak Gupta, Chief Operating Officer at Balluun , describes as follows: "Over the past 18 months, we have unveiled major product innovations around B2B matchmaking, lead generation, and mobile event apps bridging the online and offline. This release marks another important milestone in Balluun's product evolution. It completes our mobile offerings, and sets a solid technical foundation as we expand our product and solution portfolio in B2B social commerce."

Users of Balluun-powered B2B marketplaces now can easily use the site on all mobile (iOS and Android) and desktop devices with a new sleek UI. Michelle Ma, VP Strategic Initiatives at Balluun, adds: "Version 2.0 is a complete redesign of the product with many feature and user experience enhancements. Key improvements in shopping, showroom management and order capture are based on significant user research and close collaboration with industry domain partners. We expect the new version to significantly lift user engagement and key conversion metrics across all marketplaces."

Vince Tsai, SVP at UBM and GM for ShopTheFloor, explains: "We have been working closely together with Balluun since the launch of ShopTheFloor.com in 2013. Together we have worked hard to improve the user experience and feature set of the platform and this most recent release offers domain partners like us greater flexibility to customize the UI and functionality as needed for our business. Balluun's state-of-the-art platform allows us to extend the value of our fashion tradeshows by enabling our wholesale brands and retailers to digitally discover, engage and transact year-round".

Balluun - Powering the Future of Business Networks

Leading provider of B2B social e-commerce worldwide. Since 2012 we have been promoting B2B marketplaces around the world 24/7/365 by launching industry-specific digital marketplaces which directly connect wholesalers, retailers, suppliers, brands, products and consumers.

Our platform allows trade-show organizers and trade associations to easily and cost-effectively create and scale their own digital marketplaces to expand their business by engaging their industry-specific audiences digitally. Our partnership model allows these organizations to build a competitive advantage with a low-cost investment and a high revenue share opportunity.

From our headquarters in Zürich to our development center in Silicon Valley and our offices in New York, London, Lausanne, and Hong Kong we empower business-to-business communities, commerce and services worldwide providing patented and established technologies, an open and scalable Cloud solution as well as efficient marketing, sales and customer success services.



Contact:

Laura Mattiucci

+41 44 396 38 33

lauram@balluun.com

More about Balluun: http://www.balluun.com

SOURCE Balluun AG