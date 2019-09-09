Social Entrepreneur Declares National Children's Month in September

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaSnax founder, Jin Jun, is launching a 30-day social media campaign on Facebook to declare September as Children's Month. Jun challenges all generations to look through the eyes of a child, commit to investing in our children's future, and join hands in a united community that puts humanity first.

"When you're young at heart, learning is not a chore, it's about exploring and discovering. It's about being here right now. We hope you'll join us @SeaSnax on Facebook and become a part of something so much bigger," Jun states.

A decade after dreaming up and creating SeaSnax in the family's kitchen with her three year old daughter, this passionate mom-preneur and creator of North America's first seaweed snack asks the nation to take a moment each day this month to celebrate children — and the kid in each of us.

"I've realized SeaSnax has such a greater role to play within this platform. When our daughter was just three, I had a simple wish to create a healthier snack option for her and to share it with the rest of the world. Now, I want to invite children, adults, kids of all ages, to realize that together we can do better, be better, care for one another and bring more love into this world, just by giving ourselves permission to dream, to laugh and to wonder, as young children do," Jun states.

Each day in September will offer something new to inspire the kid in each of us as well as giveaways and prizes, with the ultimate goal of building a grassroots movement to celebrate & honor the important role that children play in the world's future.

About SeaSnax:

SeaSnax makes award-winning organic, Non-GMO, Keto-certified, Paleo-certified, Whole30 Approved, and Gluten-free snacks. Its mission is to invest in the future of the new generation by offering access to healthy food choices and igniting leaders in the food justice movement, and is a proud sponsor of the Garden School Foundation (Los Angeles) and The Coalition for Healthy School Food (New York). Website: http://www.seasnax.com/

Contact:

For further information, please contact Terri McCoy, CEO, Para Public Relations, LLC at 310-882-5503 ext. 190 or 221435@email4pr.com

SOURCE SeaSnax

