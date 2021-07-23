SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka Announces the Grand Opening of the PumpHouse 1906™ Cocktail Bar & Social House

KINSTON, N.C., July 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka, North Carolina's #1 selling local vodka, announces the launch of The PumpHouse 1906™ Cocktail Bar & Social House at its distillery in Kinston, NC. It unifies the Company's distillery tours, craft spirits & mixology innovation center, event space, cocktail bar, and social house into one experience. The PumpHouse 1906™ plans to kick off its Social Summer with live music, food trucks, and exquisite cocktails at its grand opening on August 7th at 11 am.

The PumpHouse 1906™ is a cocktail bar and social house that will seek to challenge your notions of cocktails. It will feature SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka along with a full menu of other spirits, beer, and wine. For those managing their consumption, mixologists will prepare personalized low-carb, low-alcohol, or no-alcohol mocktails based on your favorite flavors. Those interested in a deeper understanding of the craft spirits industry are invited to participate in distillery tours, cocktail classes, exclusive tastings, or personalized courses tailored to each guests' interests and experience level. "As a farm to flask distillery, we have the ingredients, equipment, and expertise to explore a wide variety of spirits and flavors," said Cary Joshi, President and Founder of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. "The PumpHouse 1906™ will exclusively showcase small batch collections of new craft spirits, infusions, syrups, and bitters made in our craft spirits & mixology innovation center."

Before you savor that first sip, take in the surroundings - the historic one-story, side-gabled brick building with six, original light wood-sash windows, concrete sills, and three-course arched brick surround. The interior design highlights the exposed brick walls, wooden roof trusses, and decking which evoke memories of speakeasies from the 1920s, with a touch of timeless elegance. The location and the water were the inspiration for The PumpHouse 1906™ because that is exactly what it is: a PumpHouse built in 1906 to draw water from the deep wells of the Black Creek Aquifer that has naturally purified over the last 10,000 years. This is what adds to the purity and smoothness of SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. Bob Peters, President of Bob Peters Innovative Cocktails and Consulting and 2015 Ritz Carlton Global Bartender of the Year said, "SOCIAL HOUSE® is an incredibly versatile vodka. Its elegant and clean flavor makes it equally enjoyable whether you prefer your vodka neat, with a couple rocks, or mixed into a beautiful cocktail."

More strategically, The PumpHouse 1906™ concept further delivers on the mission that SOCIAL HOUSE® set out to achieve when Joshi founded the Company over seven years ago. "We want to be a catalyst for change. We are grateful to have worked alongside numerous organizations at over 200 charitable events across North Carolina for the past three years," said Joshi, "With The PumpHouse 1906™, we bring the core purpose of SOCIAL HOUSE® to real life with our own place to create social connections, deepen our roots in the local community, and give back to those in need."

Craig Hill, Executive Director for the Kinston Chamber of Commerce said, "SOCIAL HOUSE® is a big part of our viable entertainment district in our community and a very strong corporate citizen. They've helped out with many chamber events, they've sponsored our activities, and they've been very responsive during the pandemic by providing hand sanitizers throughout our community."

The PumpHouse 1906™ will host its grand opening on Saturday, August 7th in Kinston, North Carolina.

About SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka. SOCIAL HOUSE® Vodka is a perfect vodka superior in both substance and style. It is handcrafted on the foundation of quality ingredients, naturally purified water, and with the artistry of its unique American heritage. To learn more, please visit: https://socialhousevodka.com.

The PumpHouse 1906™

