Social Icon Jake Paul To Fight Former NBA Star Nate Robinson On Legends Only League's Tyson V. Jones Jr. Undercard In Partnership With Triller

LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Social icon Jake Paul will fight former NBA star Nate Robinson on the undercard to legendary former Undisputed Heavyweight World Champion and entrepreneur Mike Tyson and four-division World Champion Roy Jones Jr. on September 12, 2020 at 9pm ET aired on pay-per-view through cable, satellite and Triller as exclusive streaming pay-per-view for $49.99.

A three-hour live event airing globally, the Paul vs. Robinson fight is set for 6 rounds and will be one of multiple exhilarating fights taking place during the broadcast leading up to the Tyson vs. Jones Jr. faceoff. This program will also include other significant undercard matches as well as iconic musical performances to be announced in the coming weeks.

This match is Robinson's professional boxing debut, challenging Paul, who is undefeated as a professional. Details of this unprecedented faceoff will be shown in a corresponding documentary airing exclusively on Triller, that will feature behind the scenes footage and lead up training to the fight in five 10-minute episodes.

Social icon, musical artist and undefeated boxer Jake Paul began his professional boxing debut in 2019 against fellow personality AnEsonGib, resulting in a victory for Paul via technical knockout at 2:18 in the first round. The fight garnered more attention than the main event, and Paul has been credited for bringing hundreds of thousands of new boxing fans to the sport via his social media platforms. Previously Paul fought Deji as the co-main event to Logan Paul and KSI in 2018. Paul won the fight after five rounds as Deji's corner called the fight on his behalf.

NBA veteran point guard Nate Robinson was selected 21st overall by the Phoenix Suns in 2005 and since led an illustrious eleven-year career, playing for the New York Knicks, Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Denver Nuggets, among others. The first three-time slam dunk champions, Robinson saw success across multiple sports, originally attending college on a football scholarship.

Paul has continued to train daily since his last fight and is predicting another knockout, "it's an honor to be a part of this historic event and have the opportunity to continue to demonstrate my boxing ability to the world against an elite athlete," said Paul. "I respect Nate for accepting the challenge, but have no doubt that I will once again finish my opponent in the early rounds. You can't play boxing and it certainly isn't basketball where you get fouled out for touching someone. We are the modern day gladiators and I will treat the fight as such. This is my future. This is my calling. This is war."

As for Robinson, he was the one who originally challenged Paul to fight and is anxious to prove he is the superior athlete. "This is the ABC's," said Robinson. "Athlete vs Actor, Baller vs Buster, Champion vs Clout Chaser, and that Clout Chaser gets canceled on September 12th"

The fight between Tyson and Jones Jr., titled "FRONTLINE BATTLE," is the first event of a series produced under Mike Tyson's Legends Only League, a sports venture owned by Tyson and Eros Innovations. The fight has been sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission. Producers include: Mike Tyson, Sophie Watts, Johnny Ryan Jr., Azim Spicer, Kiki Tyson, Ryan Kavanaugh, Bobby Sarnevesht and Nakisa Bidarian.

This announcement comes on the heels of Triller's recent acquisition of Halogen Networks, which will power the pay-per-view and live streaming components of the event.

About Triller

Triller is an AI-powered music video app that allows users to create professional-looking videos in a matter of seconds. Pick a song, select the portion of the song you want to use, snap a few takes and with the tap of a button you have a celebrity-quality music video starring you and your friends. Triller relies solely on organic growth and has more than 140 million downloads, with celebrities like Alicia Keys, Cardi B, Marshmello, Roddy Ricch and Eminem regularly using the app to create their own music videos. Triller recently was acquired by Proxima Media. For more information, visit www.triller.co and follow @trillervids on Instagram.

About Eros Innovations

Eros Innovations is a global venture creation group led by Sophie Watts that invests in and creates globally recognized businesses for celebrities across premium content, consumer products and live experiences. Mike Tyson's Legends Only League is a sports league venture created as a partnership between Mike Tyson and Eros Innovations. Owners of Eros Innovations include Eros Investments, a media and tech investment holding company whose affiliate companies include Eros Now, India's leading OTT platform with 186 million registered users.

