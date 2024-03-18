Social Impact Coffee Brand, BLK & Bold, Takes Impact A Step Further With The Introduction of The BLK & Bold Foundation, A 501(c)(3) Non-Profit Organization

The BLK & Bold Foundation Aims To Create Sustainable and coffee and tea brand, Impactful Change in Underserved Communities

DES MOINES, Iowa, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BLK & Bold, the specialty coffee and tea brand, announced the launch of the BLK & Bold Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering, developing, and educating underserved communities.

BLK & Bold Logo

Since its establishment in June 2018, BLK & Bold has been committed to societal betterment, notably through its 5% donation model to the "For Our Youth (FOY) initiative," which aids nonprofit organizations supporting children in underserved communities. With the introduction of the BLK & Bold Foundation, Co-Founders Pernell Cezar and Rod Johnson aim to enhance this commitment by providing a structured platform for donors to support For Our Youth programs.

"The launch of The BLK & Bold Foundation is a special moment for myself and Pernell - coming out of what would be considered an underserved community ourselves, we recognize and applaud the organizations who, at their core, provide safe spaces for underserved youth." said Rod Johnson, Co-Founder and Chief Values Officer, "

The 501(3)(c) nonprofit embraces the majority-minority equilibrium concept, striving to support youth for the future. Over the next 20 years, it aims to positively impact 72 million children, representing 5% of today's youth.

The BLK & Bold Foundation serves as a community resource hub, actively seeking partnerships to support its mission. It will offer diverse programs, including community development, educational scholarships, and workforce development, promoting economic mobility and social justice. The foundation is committed to amplifying the voices of its pledge partners and driving large-scale social impact through its "For Our Youth" Program.

"The launch of The BLK & Bold Foundation represents a significant milestone in our mission to create lasting social impact," said Co-Founder and CEO, Pernell Cezar. "As a company, we've always strived to create a positive impact, but today, with the Foundation, we're making an even stronger commitment to make a difference in the lives of those who deserve it, and, equally important, we aim to shine a spotlight on the remarkable organizations already on a path to do more for the youth and community."

The BLK & Bold Foundation aims to secure the futures of millions of children by efficiently allocating resources. For more information, visit www.blkandbold.org.

ABOUT BLK & Bold :

Founders, Pernell Cezar & Rod Johnson, created BLK & Bold with purpose. Their dedication to build a coffee community that has access to super premium coffee with social impact in mind is realized through intentional partnerships; starting in a garage and graduating to a 33,000 sq ft warehouse. They welcome the obligation to equip young people with tools to realize their full potential and overcome socio- economic disparities. BLK & Bold pledges 5% of its profits to initiatives aligned to sustaining youth programming, enhancing workforce development, and community

MEDIA CONTACT

DISRPT Agency

[email protected]

646.812.8482

SOURCE BLK & Bold