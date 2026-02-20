Social Impact for Cultural Organizations: A Toolkit for Creating Change Provides Insights, Examples, and Valuable Skills in Launch of Routledge Book

New book by authors Richard S. Andrews and Emilee Simmons gives cultural leaders the essential tools and resources needed to produce positive social impact.

CHICAGO, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Authors Richard S. Andrews and Emilee Simmons are pleased to announce the release of their new book, Social Impact for Cultural Organizations: A Toolkit for Creating Change, available from Routledge starting February 24, 2026 in paperback, hardcover and eBook editions. This book provides actionable tools to measure outcomes, communicate value, and build sustainable programs that create lasting positive change.

Richard S. Andrews and Emilee Simmons both bring many years of scholarly and real-world experience to the table and deliver their unique, informative perspectives, research results, and analysis to novice and experienced readers from across the cultural spectrum.

The book equips readers to:

Articulate and align organizational values with stakeholder expectations

Strategically identify and prioritize relevant social issues

Transform business practices to authentically support social purposes

Navigate marketing, fundraising, and legal considerations through a social impact lens

"This book provides a practical roadmap for advancing social impact in the cultural sector," says Richard S. Andrews. "I was inspired by the deep commitments to social benefits made by students and career professionals in my workshops and courses. My goal is to empower readers to use core values to shape programmatic and operational programs within cultural organizations large and small. Despite recent dramatic political changes, we find that stakeholders affiliated with cultural organizations continue to address important social issues while staying true to their core values. I believe the importance of social topics such as diversity, climate, and human rights will outlive transient political regimes and continue to play a significant role in how cultural organizations plan, execute, and assess their programming and operations."

About the Authors:

Richard S. Andrews teaches Arts Management and Arts Entrepreneurship at UC Berkeley and other universities in the U.S. and abroad. Author of Arts Entrepreneurship: Creating a New Venture in the Arts, he is the former Associate Director of the UC Berkeley Center for New Music and Audio Technologies (CNMAT) and the former Executive Director of the Eco Ensemble.

Emilee Simmons is an accomplished academic and leader with over a decade of experience in the creative industries and higher education, specializing in entrepreneurship and innovative pedagogies. She currently serves as Head of Dundee Business School & Law at Abertay University in Scotland. Additionally, Dr. Simmons is President of Enterprise Educators UK (EEUK), which is the UK's national professional body for enterprise and entrepreneurship education, and a Visiting Professor at Drexel University's LeBow College of Business, where she contributes to global educational initiatives.

