Social Impact Investor David Drake Joins Genetic Immunity's Dermavir ICO Advisory Board to Fight Infectious Diseases

BALTIMORE, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Genetic Immunity, Inc., a Phase II biotechnology company developing an immunotherapy technology platform for the treatment of infectious diseases, including HIV, announces that it has appointed David Drake to the advisory board of its Dermavir initiative, which is developing is developing a utility token-based cryptocurrency.

David Drake is Founder and Chairman at LDJ Capital, a multi-family office which deals in worldwide funds; Victoria Partners, a 500-family office network based in London; and The Soho Loft Media Group. He has been a writer for Forbes and the Wall Street Journal. David has extensive expertise in media, initial coin offerings, and in the crowdfunding space. He is the co-author of the books Planet Entrepreneur and is the author of the upcoming books The Crowdfunding Economy and LIFEE: Life Instructions for Entrepreneurs and Executives.

"I'm very excited to bring my extensive network and experience in ICOs, media and publicity to support the launch of Dermavir, a Phase II HIV vaccine development," says David. "Dermavir seeks to complete regulatory work in order to seek approval of their HIV vaccine and at the same time launch a blockchain-based Personal Digital Medicine site where diseases will be linked to the most appropriate treatments solution in the company's vaccine platform. I look forward to assisting Dermavir with their real-world vaccine and their Digital Medicine companion."

LDJ Capital and its partners have acted as general partners and investors in fund-of-funds, realty funds, venture capital funds, seed funds, debt funds and hedge funds. David's investments and private equity advisory at LDJ Capital currently have more than 50 global directors and family office partners.

More recently, David is also seen as a leader in blockchain and cryptocurrency. He saw the value of digital assets before it became popular. It all started in 2011 when David collaborated on the JOBS Act to create new laws underlying all fundraising in the U.S. for all ICOs. He is a board advisor for several Initial Token Offerings. In the past 9 months, the top 15 ICOs that David has been advising have raised over USD 500,000,000.

He is also the founder of The Soho Loft Media Group, a financial media company that set up the first crowdfunding meeting in history with the SEC and FINRA in April 2002 to discuss crowdfunding laws of North America.

Born in Sweden and fluent in six languages, David has an MBA in Finance and an MA in International Law and Economics from George Washington University in DC where he was awarded the Wallenberg Scholarship for academic merit.

About Genetic Immunity, Inc., and the Dermavir Platform

Genetic Immunity is a privately held clinical-stage biotechnology company focusing on the development and commercialization of a revolutionary new immune therapy platform for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer and allergy. Our technology is designed to boost specific immune response in order to modify or control presently incurable diseases. Our proprietary Vaccine Platform includes a given diseases' antigen-specific plasmid DNA (pDNA), a nanomedicine formulation which encapsulates the pDNA to make it closely resemble a virus (we call this combination a nanoparticle), a topical (through the skin) administration device we call DermaPrep which delivers the vaccine via dendritic cell to lymph nodes of the immune system, and a software product which allows us to design antigen specific pDNA and closely match it to a patient's genetic and HLA profile. Post-approval, our product(s) will allow people to live better and longer lives.

