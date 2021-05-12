Social Innovation Summit Announces Impressive 2021 Speaker Lineup of Celebrity Changemakers, Philanthropists, Corporate Executives

NEW YORK, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Innovation Summit is unveiling a one-of-a-kind lineup for its virtual, purpose-driven convening on June 8-10th. The free, all-digital event will feature speakers from corporate social responsibility, foundation, startup, nonprofit, government and philanthropy sectors discussing their best practices, insights and personal experiences navigating the evolving landscape. Selena Gomez, Shaquille O'Neal and Paris Hilton will also take the virtual stage at the event to share their unique experiences within mental health advocacy, closing the racial wealth gap, and empowering female creators and leveraging platforms for good, respectively.

The 10,000+ attendees will hear directly from an esteemed lineup of speakers on topics related to responsible leadership in times of crisis; COVID relief; economic empowerment and the future of work; diversity, equity, inclusion and belonging; impact investing, SDGs and philanthropy; mental health and wellness; and education, among many other relevant topics. Some of the notable speakers include:

Selena Gomez , Founder & Creator of Rare Beauty, Mental Health Advocate, Actress, Artist & Producer

Shaquille O'Neal , Basketball Hall-of-Famer & Steady Co-Founder

Paris Hilton , Entrepreneur, DJ & Advocate

Chris Reilly , Director, Recruiting & Workforce Development – Tesla

Craig Newmark , Founder – Craigslist & Craig Newmark Philanthropies

Dalila Wilson-Scott , President, Comcast NBCUniversal Foundation; Executive Vice President & Chief Diversity Officer – Comcast

Dolores Huerta , Founder & President of the Dolores Huerta Foundation & Community Organizer

Greg Johnson , Executive Vice President & General Manager, Consumer Group – Intuit

Jamie Sears , Head of Community Affairs & Corporate Responsibility, Americas – UBS

Katharine Jensen , Executive Director, Vertex Foundation; Head of Corporate Responsibility – Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Lisa Boyd , Director, Social Impact – Lyft

Marley Dias , Author, Activist, Executive Producer & Founder – #1000BlackGirlBooks

Neda Whitney, SVP & Head of Marketing, Christie's Americas – Christie's Auction House

Pamela Norley, President – Fidelity Charitable

Philip Gaskin , Vice President, Entrepreneurship – Kauffman Foundation

Saba Sile , Executive Director, Clinical Development – Horizon Therapeutics

Shannon Schuyler, Chief Purpose and Inclusion Officer, U.S. – PwC

Virginia Tenpenny , Chief Global Social Impact Officer – Starbucks

This year's Summit will take place in bite-size sessions from 11:00 am-1:00 pm ET and 2:00 pm-4:00 pm ET from June 8-10th. Each morning and afternoon session will feature a variety of virtual formats, including digital main stage conversations, interactive breakouts/workshops, and VIP networking to ensure ample time for hands-on learning and compelling discussions among experts.

"The past year has greatly disrupted every industry and community worldwide, creating a more urgent need for action-oriented social impact leaders who can step up to support those in need during the pandemic, social upheaval and beyond," shared Zeev Klein, founder and curator of Social Innovation Summit. "Because leaders across corporate, public and nonprofit sectors are increasingly expected to tackle society's greatest challenges, this year's virtual Summit aims to equip attendees with actionable best practices and lessons learned from today's top changemakers to ensure everyone walks away from the Summit more prepared to drive short- and long-term change."

In recognition of the most impactful collaborations and social impact initiatives during a year of unprecedented challenges, the Summit is also presenting its inaugural SIS Awards to elevate groundbreaking ideas and shine a spotlight on the most innovative leaders addressing the most urgent social issues.

The event will showcase a notable list of sponsors, including AARP, American Medical Association, Auth0, AVID, Best Buy, Blackbaud, Briteweb, Comcast NBCUniversal, Data Clinic, Delphos International, Discovery Education, eBay, Fidelity Charitable, Herman Miller, Horizon Therapeutics, human-I-T, Kauffman Foundation, Lyft, Mentor Spaces, Microsoft, PwC, Road Trip Nation, Starbucks, Strada Education Network, Travelers, Two Sigma Impact, UBS, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Voxy EnGen and WE Communications.

Attendees can register for free here. To engage in Summit-related conversations, follow the official event hashtag #SIS21 and follow us across social channels.

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. We have worked diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced and the unexpected is celebrated. Online registration is now open for the Summit's three-day virtual experience on June 8-10th, 2021, which will include main stage programming, interactive breakout sessions and VIP opportunities. For more information, please visit http://www.socialinnovation.com/.

