Social Innovation Summit Reveals Agenda for 2023 June Flagship Event

The two-day event will include leading voices and visionaries in social impact, future of work, tech for good, social justice, economic empowerment and more

NEW YORK, May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Social Innovation Summit (SIS) reveals its two-day summit agenda, taking place on June 6-7, 2023, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles. The purpose-driven gathering hosted by Landmark Ventures will convene corporate leaders, funders, government and nonprofit leaders and celebrities from innovative organizations to engage in thoughtful discussions on the most critical social issues of our time.

"Our speakers are walking examples of the work we love to showcase and amplify at Social Innovation Summit," said Landmark Ventures CEO and Social Innovation Summit Founder & Curator, Zeev Klein. "There's nothing we love more than bringing together pioneering minds to solve timely issues and have authentic conversations about how to realistically make an impact for positive change."

Joining are an esteemed roster of speakers including Steve Aoki (Grammy Nominated DJ, Producer, Entrepreneur & Investor); Kathy Carter (Chief Executive Officer of LA28); Jenna Johnson (President of Patagonia); Dr. Marvin Carr (Director, Center of Racial Equity of Walmart); Claire Chamberlain (Co-Head of Global Social Impact of BlackRock); Esther Speck (Senior Vice President, Global Sustainable Business & Impact of lululemon); Zak Williams (Co-Founder & CEO of PYM) and many more.

The high-energy event will feature interactive experiences and provocative conversations on timely topics like ocean conservation, gun violence prevention and how celebrities are engaging on mental health issues. Prominent guest speakers who are spearheading change in their businesses and communities will join celebrities, entrepreneurs and artists for two powerful days of mainstage programming, roundtable discussions, special activations and networking. The summit will also culminate with the presentation of the 2023 Social Innovation Summit Innovator of the Year Award, which honors groundbreaking ideas from innovative leaders addressing urgent social issues.

Social Innovation Summit is produced with the support of its partners, including Amazon Web Services, KPMG, Blackbaud, UBS, Comcast NBCUniversal, lululemon, Cruise, PwC, Guild Education, Prison Fellowship, Best Buy, Horizon Therapeutics, Blackstone, Lyft, Discovery Education, Blackrock, AARP, Deed, 18 Coffees, The Giving Back Fund, National Women's Law Center, Annenberg Foundation and media partner Upworthy.

To view the full Social Innovation Summit speaker roster and agenda, visit the website. Attendees can register for the event here.

About Social Innovation Summit

Operating at the nexus of technology, philanthropy and business, Social Innovation Summit brings together the brightest minds – across industries, sectors and generations – to catalyze inspired partnerships that are disrupting social impact. Social Innovation Summit works diligently to curate and convene a social good community that is an influential and action-oriented agent for impact, and a unique platform in which the norm is challenged, the new is embraced and the unexpected is celebrated. Online registration is now open for the Summit's two-day in-person experience on June 6-7, 2023, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. The event will include mainstage programming, interactive breakout sessions and VIP opportunities. For more information and for sponsorship inquiries, please visit https://www.socialinnovation.com/.

About Landmark Ventures

With unparalleled market insights coupled with deep global perspectives and deal experience, Landmark Ventures convenes top executives through curated events of all sizes such as the Social Innovation Summit, provides targeted business advisory services to advance trusted relationships for its high-growth technology clients, and leads financial transactions through its in-house investment bank. Landmark has a particular focus on cross-border partnerships involving the United States, Canada, Europe, China and Israel. To learn more, please visit https://www.landmarkventures.com/.

