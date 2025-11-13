Social Innovation Technologies to Support Next Phase of DrugAlert.ai as Platform Expands Beyond Florida

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Innovation Technologies (SIT), an engineering and AI development firm founded by Craig Mora and Andrae Bailey, announced its continued technical support for DrugAlert.ai as the platform prepares for expansion into additional states across the country. DrugAlert.ai is already fully deployed and operating statewide in Florida.

DrugAlert.ai provides law enforcement, public-health agencies, hospitals, and community organizations with earlier insight into dangerous drug trends. By analyzing toxicology patterns, EMS activity, law-enforcement data, and field intelligence, the platform enables faster and more proactive responses to emerging threats.

The earliest technical groundwork for DrugAlert.ai began within Mosaic Consulting, where initial modeling and feasibility work were completed. As the platform expanded in mission and scale, full engineering and statewide system development continued through Social Innovation Technologies, which remains responsible for ongoing technical support and evolution of the platform.

"Our role is to ensure DrugAlert.ai has the engineering strength and reliability it needs as it grows," said Craig Mora, Co-Founder of Social Innovation Technologies. "With Florida fully online, SIT will continue supporting the platform as it becomes available to additional states."

DrugAlert.ai is introduced and promoted to agencies by Project Overdose, a national nonprofit that works with community partners, sheriffs, and health leaders to help organizations understand and adopt the platform. SIT remains focused on providing the technical foundation, while Project Overdose leads outreach and engagement with agencies adopting the platform.

DrugAlert.ai was publicly introduced to the media on October 29 at the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, where the platform's statewide deployment was announced and demonstrated to reporters. With Florida fully operational, DrugAlert.ai is now being prepared for expansion across the country.

About Social Innovation Technologies (SIT)

Social Innovation Technologies builds real-time, predictive data platforms for public health, safety, and community-impact initiatives. Founded by Craig Mora and Andrae Bailey, SIT serves as the engineering partner supporting the continued development of DrugAlert.ai.

About DrugAlert.ai

DrugAlert.ai is a real-time intelligence platform that helps communities detect emerging drug threats early and respond more effectively.

About Project Overdose

Project Overdose is a national nonprofit organization that collaborates with communities, health leaders, law enforcement, and service organizations to support overdose prevention, education, and the adoption of real-time data tools such as DrugAlert.ai.

