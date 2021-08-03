Social Isolation and Health Are Biggest Concerns for Americans 50 and Older During Pandemic

More than half (55%) of Americans aged 50-plus are concerned they have not budgeted enough money for monthly medical expenses, including nearly a third (31%) who are very or extremely concerned.

Barclays commissioned the survey as part of the launch of its new suite of co-branded credit cards designed with AARP members in mind. The survey covers a wide range of topics including how Americans 50-plus plan to spend their time post-pandemic, how the pandemic has influenced their spending on medical services, and their retirement outlook.

"Understanding the audience of each of our co-brands is vitally important to our success," said Nichelle Evans, managing director, travel and affinity programs, Barclays. "Our new suite of co-branded credit cards for AARP members offers valuable cash back in areas that are important to these consumers, including health-related expenses along with valuable travel reward benefits."

The AARP® Essential Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays is designed to provide cash back on medical and drugstore expenses, and the AARP® Travel Rewards Mastercard® from Barclays rewards those who are eager to begin traveling again once the pandemic subsides.

For those who travel, the survey indicates there is increased appetite to indulge in more luxury experiences once it is safe to do so. In the past 10 years, only 23% have flown first class, and 19% have dined at a restaurant with a Michelin star. However, in the next 10 years, 36% of survey participants plan to fly first class and 30% plan to dine at a Michelin-starred restaurant. Nearly half (45%) of respondents said that they will dine out more when the pandemic is over. Men (71%) are more likely than women (54%) to anticipate having luxury experiences over the next 10 years.

Additional survey findings include:

Nearly half (48%) have put off a non-emergency visit to a doctor or specialist due to COVID-19, indicating a pent-up demand for medical services once the risk of the pandemic passes.

Those concerned about not budgeting enough for medical expenses are more likely to have put off appointments than those who are not concerned (58% vs. 36%).

65% of respondents plan to spend more time with their family when the pandemic comes to its conclusion.

To address issues of social isolation, the new AARP Credit Cards from Barclays support AARP Foundation's work to increase social connection across the United States. Essential Connections Powered by Barclays will donate up to $1 million annually to support AARP Foundation's efforts to equip older adults with the tools they need to stay physically and mentally healthy and connected to their communities.

For more information, visit www.AARPcreditcard.com.

