Social justice champion Stewart Kwoh receives honorary doctorate at Cal State LA Commencement 2018

Cal State LA and the California State University Board of Trustees conferred an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws to Kwoh during an afternoon Commencement ceremony for the College of Natural and Social Sciences. He also delivered keynote remarks.

"Stewart Kwoh is an unwavering champion for educational equity, social justice and civic engagement," President William A. Covino said, moments before presenting Kwoh with a deep purple honorary doctoral hood. "He has dedicated his professional career to building multiethnic and multiracial coalitions and advocating on behalf of historically underrepresented and underserved communities."

Delivering an inspiring address, Kwoh recounted how Advancing Justice - LA successfully challenged racially discriminatory employment practices and unfair immigration laws. The organization has also advocated for stronger protections for low-wage workers, immigrants and victims of hate crimes.

Kwoh urged the graduating students to go into the world and fight for social justice, fulfilling Cal State LA's mission of engagement and service for the public good. He quoted Martin Luther King Jr.: "Every person must decide whether he or she will walk in the light of creative altruism or in the darkness of destructive selfishness."

"So I ask you today, join our causes, keep hope alive, join us to lift up the spirit of immigrants," he added. "And help us fight for justice for all."

