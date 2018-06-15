Social Justice Organizations, Philadelphia Community Members Demand that Judge Genece Brinkley Dismiss Meek Mill's Case, Stop Wasting Taxpayer Dollars

Rally to Occur Outside Hip-Hop Star's Hearing with Controversial Judge at Philadelphia Criminal Justice Center on Monday, June 18

PHILADELPHIA, June 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- When Meek Mill returns to Judge Genece Brinkley's courtroom on June 18, Justice League NYC, social justice organizations, Philadelphia influencers and local community members will rally outside the Criminal Justice Center and demand that Brinkley dismiss the hip-hop star's legal case.

This development comes after the Philadelphia District Attorney agreed that Meek deserves a new trial, considering new evidence shows that Meek's original conviction was based on the faulty testimony of Meek's arresting officer, Reginald Graham, who was being investigated for corruption. Since that evidence surfaced, three defendants – who were victimized by Graham – had their cases dismissed.

Despite these revelations, Judge Brinkley refuses to treat Meek equally and, in the process, is wasting taxpayer dollars to pursue a case against the District Attorney's recommendation. As a result, Meek continues to deal with the oppressive terms of his probation that keeps him – and millions of others – from living their lives, even after they've served their time.

Unfortunately, Meek's story is not unique and thousands of Pennsylvanians have faced the same cycle of injustice from arrest to sentencing. Since being released from jail, Meek has used his platform to highlight these injustices and this rally will be another step toward reforming a biased and flawed criminal justice system.

Details about the rally can be found below:

WHO:                  

Social justice reform organizations, Philadelphia community members


WHEN:                

Monday, June 18th, at 12:00pm ET


WHERE:              

Philadelphia Criminal Justice Center (CJC)


1301 Filbert St, Philadelphia, PA 19107

For additional information about Meek Mill's case and the rally, please visit Justice4Meek.com.

 

