Social Learning Platform Takeoff Reaches New High of 75k Users

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Takeoff, a social learning platform for Gen Z students, announced today that it has exceeded 75,000 users, with iOS downloads growing at more than 100% a week since its launch in mid-October.

"Traditional online learning platforms duplicate the one-dimensional experience of a lecture, but that's not how Gen Z wants to learn online," said Eric Drymer, CEO and co-founder of Takeoff. "A generation raised on gaming and social platforms that spent billions to addict them is now refusing to accept boring, single-player learning experiences. As a result, Gen Z students spend 4.5 hours per day on social media alone, and that comes at the expense of studying and learning. Something has to change."

According to students, social learning might be the solution to this problem. The perfect storm of COVID lockdowns and social media has hastened the rise of the emerging, student-led "Study Web" phenomenon – a sprawling multi-platform network of interconnected study-focused content and gathering spaces for students that exists across platforms like Twitter, TikTok, Discord, Reddit, and YouTube. Most of the general public isn't yet aware of the growth of this nascent community, but it has its own influencers, trends and hashtags - all of which are growing exponentially.

Takeoff's mission is to give Gen Z students what they are actively searching for: a suite of engaging, multi-player learning experiences on a unified platform that's purpose-built for them. The company has started by launching its Live Learning Gameshow, which it claims is the most exciting learning experience on the internet. Students team up with their friends in nightly quizzes and work together to win prizes by acing topics such as the SAT, Math, Science and more. The nightly gameshow has motivated tens of thousands of students to stop scrolling at the prime social media hour of 8pm ET, and engage with thousands of combined hours of educational content and academic challenges instead. The company is now developing Learning Communities - supportive online spaces for students to connect, find study buddies, and hold each other accountable.

"Most adults I talk to think students just want to play video games and scroll TikTok, but that couldn't be further from the truth," said Drymer. "I've spoken to hundreds of students since starting Takeoff, and the fact is they can't stand how social platforms are eating up 25% of their waking hours. They desperately want to stop scrolling and be more productive. So the goal is to give them learning experiences that can actually compete in this hyper-social online media environment. Our Live Learning Gameshows are a great first step, but we're just scratching the surface. There's so much left to do."

Takeoff is available for download on the App Store, with plans to launch an Android version in Q1'22.

ABOUT TAKEOFF: Takeoff is dedicated to building the social learning platform that Gen Z craves. With live learning gameshows, a massive catalogue of gamified learning content, and the ability to connect with and learn from other students around the world, Takeoff is creating the most exciting learning experience on the internet. To learn more, download the app at jointakeoff.com

