Social Life, Part of The Jellyfish Group, Wins First Emmy for Work on Netflix Series, Big Mouth

Big Mouth, a Netflix original, speaks directly to teenagers about navigating this period of life that often is not addressed in mainstream media. In line with Big Mouth's narrative, the Guide to Life offers advice and emotional support to those going through puberty, covering topics like physical development, consent, toxic masculinity and mental health.

"We aim to innovate and reward, and The Big Mouth Guide to Life is no exception. From sexuality, toxic masculinity and periods, to consent and social media addiction -— we provided responsible, inclusive, sensitive, engaging and interactive storytelling for a huge audience," said Laura-May Coope, Co-Founder at Social Life. "Many of the viewers weren't getting inclusive and modern sex education from schools or colleges — we worked with Big Mouth's unique tone of voice and then released this series to Netflix's highly engaged social audience. As a team, we are constantly spearheading new ways to make valuable connections with social audiences, this is a prime example of that approach and hard work coming to fruition."

Social Life balanced style, substance and reach to develop the series and earn its first Emmy Award. The Guide to Life leverages Jellyfish's social media expertise and passion for storytelling and Big Mouth's humor and wit to produce a series of Instagram stories offering advice and emotional support to teenagers dealing with awkward topics that are often difficult to address head on. The resource is an alternative and more relatable tool than those often provided by formal education systems.

"We never thought that when we started our own agency as two creatives with loads of ideas but very few clients that seven years later we'd be responsible for the birth of an Emmy Award winning company and part of one of the world's most exciting and fastest-growing agencies," said Alistair Parrington Co-Founder of Social Life. "We're beyond proud of our team and psyched to be a partner to a company like Netflix, where the boundaries of marketing are expansive. We're excited about our future."

In its ongoing global expansion, The Jellyfish Group acquired the award-winning creative agency, Social Life in 2019.

Rob Pierre, CEO at Jellyfish comments, "It's been an exciting journey bringing Social Life into the fold and I couldn't be more thrilled for the extremely talented team that worked on this campaign. An Emmy Award is such an amazing way for the team to be recognized for their innovation, cutting-edge creativity and flawless campaign execution."

Social Life specializes in helping entertainment brands authentically reach diverse audiences through social platforms. The team's campaigns are focused on diversity with topics ranging from mental health education to prominent conversations within the LGBTQIA+ community.

