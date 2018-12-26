PATCHOGUE, N.Y., Dec. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to help businesses take their marketing game to the next level, social media agency , fishbat, explains the benefits of post-click optimization.

When many companies approach marketing through social media, the majority of their effort is concentrated on creating the "perfect" advertisement or sponsored post. While it's true that the formatting and content of social media promotion are very important, it's equally important to focus on what happens after that initial click as well. Post-Click Optimization is an important part of the marketing funnel that can help businesses turn traffic into profit.

Discussed below are just a few of the reasons why any social media marketing efforts should include special attention to Post-Click Optimization.

Increased Conversions. The primary reason why post-click optimization is so critical is that it can improve the likelihood that your website visitors will turn into a sale. While any sort of traffic has value from an exposure standpoint, a marketing campaign isn't very effective if it can't translate that traffic into profit. Post-Click optimization focuses on optimizing the customer experience following that initial ad click and can make a huge difference when it comes to guiding a customer towards a sale.

A Facebook ad intended to push a particular product would need to be designed to make accessing and learning more about the item as easy as possible, while a campaign intended to increase brand awareness in general might direct towards a more informational page. Companies that tailor the "funnel" following that social media click will no doubt see their efforts pay off.

Improved Audience Targeting. Another benefit to Post-Click Optimization is the ability for companies to customize the website experience to accomplish different goals. Social media promotion has become quite sophisticated over the past few years, and marketers have a wide variety of tools at their disposal to target very specific niches of consumers that are likely to appreciate their products. However, that targeted advertising can be further enhanced by adjusting the linked landing page to increase the effectiveness of a campaign's primary objective.

While an effective social media post may be a great way to drive specific buyers to the site, companies will no doubt miss out on some valuable conversions if they don't take the post-click experience and adjust it specifically to suit the needs of their audience.

Cost-Effective Marketing. One aspect of Post-Click Optimization that often goes undiscussed is the associated financial benefits. Outside of the obvious increase in profit from more sales, optimizing the funnel following a social media click ensures that the company is getting as much mileage as possible from their paid advertising efforts. Since many social media advertising setups are paid per impression or click, it's important that the experience of every visitor to the website is tailored for conversion in order to stretch a marketing budget as far as possible.

ABOUT FISHBAT

fishbat digital marketing company is a full-service firm that takes a holistic business approach to their clients' digital marketing programs. The fishbat team understands the importance of business principles just as well as the nuances of the latest digital technologies. fishbat offers every digital marketing service available from digital marketing research and planning to brand development to website and asset creation through social media management and search engine optimization programs - all custom calibrated for both B2B and B2C businesses.

Media Contact: Scott Darrohn, fishbat Media, 855-347-4228, press@fishbat.com

SOURCE fishbat

Related Links

http://www.fishbat.com

