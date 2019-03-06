Social Media Agency, fishbat, Shares Tips on "Going Green" This Earth Day and How to Encourage Employees and Customers to Join In

NEW YORK, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Social Media Agency, fishbat, continues its mission to teach companies how to effectively self-promote by explaining how to help companies, their employees, and their customers adopt more environmentally friendly habits. Earth Day is April 22, but in 2019, people are looking for ways to be greener every day of the year. It's a good idea for companies to start getting prepared now. In honor of Earth Day, here are some ways that companies can encourage their employees and customers to go green, as part of an over-all environmentally friendly mission:

Make sure your vision is clear. If a green mission is a business' top priority, make sure this is clearly expressed to both your employees and your customers. Share information about the company's environmental impact with the staff on social media pages and highlight the direct result of their actions.

Include employees in the action plan. Starting a Green Team, or a group of people specifically responsible for green behaviors in the workplace, is a good way to get everyone involved. Creating a committee to oversee green initiatives lead by example how to achieve an environmentally friendly day in the workplace.

Add incentives. Being green shouldn't add to employee's workload, which is why companies should provide incentives for your employees to be green. This could mean rewards for the most recycling, creating teams to compete for prizes, or even doing whole company challenges with competitors.

Get customers involved. Businesses can even get their customers involved in their green efforts by sending client updates via emails rather than by mail. The environment is a high priority for a lot of people and when businesses include their clients and customers on their green mission it's appreciated all around.

Walk the walk. It's very important that owners, managers, and senior staff set the example for the rest of the company. When employees see a boss riding their bike to work, or their production manager sorting the recyclables at lunch, it sends a clear message. Make sure company-wide policies are in place that cover the basics, like keeping the thermostat at a certain temperature, initiating a recycling program, going paperless, and turning off the lights when employees leave their offices.

Companies who want to develop a greener mission have great reasons for doing so. It improves employee morale, elevates a company's status in the community, and reduces energy consumption which helps everyone on the planet. Start planning your digital social media strategy now and get ready to get your customers involved this Earth Day.

