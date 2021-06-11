Social Media Analytics Market Size to Reach USD 13.21 Billion by 2024 at a CAGR 28.21% | SpendEdge

Receive FREE Sample Report in Minutes!

Information on how to identify strategic and tactical negotiation levels that will help achieve the best prices.

Gain information on relevant pricing levels, detailed explanation of the pros and cons of prevalent pricing models.

Methods to help engage with the right suppliers and discover KPI's to evaluate incumbent suppliers.

Fetch actionable market insights on post COVID-19 impact on each product and service segments.

Some of the Top Social Media Analytics suppliers listed in this report:

This Social Media Analytics procurement intelligence report has enlisted the top suppliers and their cost structures, SLA terms, best selection criteria, and negotiation strategies.

Salesforce.com Inc.

Oracle Corp.

Brandwatch

SAS Institute Inc.

Adobe Inc.

GoodData Corp.

SAP SE

SpendEdge suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19.

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Insights

Category Pricing Insights

Cost-saving Opportunities

Best Practices

Category Ecosystem

Category Management Strategy

Category Management Enablers

Suppliers Selection

Suppliers under Coverage

US Market Insights

Category scope

Appendix

