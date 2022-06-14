Social Media App for Pet Lovers Appearing at the Pet Product Media Showcase

CommuniPets™, the leading social media app for fans of all-things-pet, is participating in the special media event for the latest and greatest in pet products, June 15, 2022, in Miami Beach, Florida.

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommuniPets™, a social media app with the tag line, "Is your pet a CommuniPet?" and formerly popularized as "Fluffygram," will be demonstrating its new app, available on Google Play and the iOS App Store, at the 2022 Pet Product Media Showcase this Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at the Loews Miami Beach Hotel.

The novel app, designed by pet lovers for pet lovers, allows users to share pet photos & videos, connect with other pet lovers, and enjoy exclusive discounts on pet products and services.

In addition, CommuniPets operates with a whole new approach, especially when it comes to social media platforms: eliminate the smoke screen of an advertiser-fueled corporate agenda and operate as a true community of members, solely supported by its members, with full transparency to its members

CommuniPets is an app which offers a place where members can build their own authentic peer-to-peer groups and audience of fans minus interference from the platform; a place that gives back to the community and provides full transparency of its finances.

With that said, part of the reason CommuniPets was created by Alexander Acuna, CEO and Creator, was because he wanted a social media platform which allowed users the inherent right to personal privacy.

So, what makes this social media app so different from the others (aside from the fact that it is the first and only app exclusively for pet lovers)?

Acuna founded the company using his own money, choosing to take a stand against other social media platforms which rely solely on corporate support and advertising dollars. Acuna based CommuniPets on a new way of doing business using the 'Imagine Business Model®' or IB Model. The IB Model is a business model that gives two-thirds of its profits right back to its users and its user's local communities. CommuniPets fosters full transparency by reporting all company activity, including financial reports, to its users. This transparency - and the safeguarding of user privacy - is an inherent part of the app's operating structure.

Acuna states, "We're very excited to participate in the Pet Product Media Showcase so that members of the media can see exactly how revolutionary the CommuniPets app is for those who love pets. It personifies happiness and offers one more way for us to share our love of pets with an entire community of like-minded people."

With 70% (or almost 91 million)[1] of American households owning at least one pet, it is about time that pet lovers have a social media app to call their own!

Visit https://communipets.com to learn more about the app and access a full press kit. Download the CommuniPets app now on Google Play or the iOS App Store. More information at the Pet Product Media Showcase can be found at https://petrendevents.com.

