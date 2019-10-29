Social Media Celebrity Dogs Make Guest Appearances During Santa Pet Nights At Hillsdale Shopping Center

Social media sensation celebrity canines will make special appearances at Hillsdale Shopping Center on select Santa Photo Pet Nights. Fans and dog lovers can visit and snap a photo with these beloved, precious pups of Instagram popularity. Meet Minnie and Max, a pair of pugs (@minniemaxpugs), on Sunday, November 24 from 5-7pm, and Ori, the amazing Australian Shepard (@talesoforion), on Wednesday, December 4 from 6-8pm, in Macy's Center Court. For more information, visit hillsdale.com or call our Concierge at 650-571-1029.

