Social media collaboration company Planable launches image editing feature for a more seamless collaboration with the teams' graphic designers

NEW YORK, Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As collaboration moves online and remote work is becoming more prominent, teams within the Planable platform have evolved from an average of 3.4 members before the pandemic to 5.7 in 2021. As a result, team members within Planable now include new and more diverse positions such as: marketing managers, copywriters, HR professionals, brand representatives and even graphic and video designers etc., who use the collaboration platform to share the most appealing social media posts and visuals.

In order to meet upcoming needs for the growing teams using Planable for collaboration, the company has launched special image editing features to help marketing teams plan and collaborate on their brands' posts and images, grids, and carousels all within one platform.

"We're excited to launch the new image editing feature, which will help companies save time and eliminate the neverending number of steps to get the visual just right. All users have to do is upload the image on the Planable platform and start working together," said Nick Gudumac, Planable 's CTO.

"If the picture is not the right ratio for direct publishing, users can simply crop or resize the image. If they need the logo, or some text on the visual, they can do that in seconds. Marketing professionals can also use annotations to quickly mark what edits should be made, in order to leave instant feedback for the design team. All our available filters and fine-tuning features will help marketing professionals give any image a fresh look before posting it," explained Nick Gudumac.

Planable has recently made it easier for marketers to use TikTok as well, by launching a new feature for marketing experts to be able to plan, collaborate, and schedule content for the social media platform. Marketing teams are now able to work on their TikTok videos more efficiently within Planable and get a clear overview of all of their social media posts across all the pages they manage. This new feature completes the existing Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google My Business, and YouTube content creation capabilities within Planable.

About Planable

Planable is the content review and collaboration platform for social media teams. The product streamlines the planning, feedback, and publishing process so that marketers can create better social media content, faster.

