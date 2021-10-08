Social Media Engagement & Brand Development are Two Major Components Driving the Industry

PALM BEACH, Fla., Oct. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FinancialNewsMedia.com News Commentary - The global competition continues to affect profit margins, and companies are constantly on the lookout for technological solutions to maximize their productivity and reduce cost while maintaining an edge in the competition. Companies need to integrate the demographic, competitive, and business information, along with the customer's data, to find out the intricacies to outperform their competitors. Organizations are trying to focus on analyzing the sales and various markets to identify the gaps. Customers these days have become brand conscious. They demand better quality, lower prices, and faster delivery of products and services. Advanced analytics is being incorporated to help achieve market goals. Social media management solution helps to analyze unstructured social data to respond to dynamic market conditions and achieve high sales and operational profitability. Organizations can retrieve huge amounts of information about customer sentiments about their brands, and then they can strategize their marketing and sales activities. Companies can make use of social media management solutions to improve their market presence and gain a competitive edge by effectively analyzing the competition and consumer behavior from social media platforms. Social media management solutions have various applications, such as engagement, CRM, publishing, advertisement, monitoring, and real-time analytics. Active Companies in the markets today include OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSX-V: OOOO), Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY), Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP), Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR).

According to a report from MarketsAndMarkets The Social Media Management market size is projected to grow from USD 14.4 billion in 2021 to USD 41.6 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 23.6% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Social Media Management Market include the Increase in focus on the market and competitive intelligence, increase in need for search ROI for social media strategy, Enhancement of customer experience with social media management, increase in user engagement of social media using smartphones. The social media marketing solution is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. Social media marketing incorporates the use of tools and approaches (engagement, advocacy, and selling) to reach target audiences through various social media channels and engage them effectively."

OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (TSX-V: OOOO) BREAKING NEWS: OOOOO Forms Collaboration With TikTok - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce Limited (OOOO:TSXV), a mobile commerce platform, announced this week that it has entered into a collaboration agreement with TikTok Information Technologies UK Limited. OOOOO will work to establish certain production studios in the United Kingdom, engage content creators, introduce merchants and produce content.

About OOOOO Entertainment Commerce - OOOOO Entertainment Commerce operates a technology platform that enables retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to share product-based opinions directly to consumers through live, interactive, shoppable videos. The platform also offers gamification and social features which reward the community for helping to grow the user base, reducing the need for traditional ad networks.

OOOOO Entertainment also announced this week that the Company has joined forces with Teddy Sagi, technology and real estate billionaire and owner of LabTech – a property holding and management company which among other assets owns the vast majority of London's iconic Camden Market.

Globe Invest Limited, Teddy's family office and investment vehicle, has agreed to provide consulting services to OOOOO, providing strategic input in its international studio expansion and M&A. This week will see the launch of a live broadcast studio in the centre of Camden Market for retailers, brands and entrepreneurs to broadcast their products and services during live video commerce via the OOOOO app. For more information about OOOOO Entertainment Commerce please visit https://invest.ooooo.com/overview/default.aspx And also please visit: https://www.equedia.com/this-stock-could-change-how-we-shop-for-good/

Other recent developments in the markets include:

Moovly Media Inc. (OTCPK: MVVYF) (TSX-V: MVY) recently announced that it has added the ability to produce Podcasts. Following numerous requests from key clients, Moovly has now made it possible for users to produce podcasts in addition to videos. Besides being able to download an MP3 file, Moovly has also integrated with Transistor.fm, making it as easy as a single click for users to publish their content.

Transistor.fm is a clear, simple, well-integrated podcast hosting service with over 9000 podcasters on their network, including NHL's Vegas Golden Knights, IBM's Podcasts for developers, US Dept of Veteran Affairs and many others.

Moovly CEO Brendon Grunewald noted, "It is fantastic to watch our users identify innovative use cases for the Moovly platform. Their creative desires and demands have now resulted in Moovly being able to be their trusted podcast partner. Podcasts are everywhere, and this feature allows users to multipurpose the content they have already made."

Snap Inc. (NYSE: SNAP) recently announced that it will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be accessible on Snap Inc.'s Investor Relations website for at least 90 days

Snap Inc. is a camera company. We believe that reinventing the camera represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people live and communicate. We contribute to human progress by empowering people to express themselves, live in the moment, learn about the world, and have fun together.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) recently announced that the company's third quarter 2021 financial results will be released after market close on Monday, October 25, 2021.

Facebook will host a conference call to discuss its results at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ETthe same day. The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the Facebook Investor Relations website, along with the company's earnings press release, financial tables, and slide presentation.

Following the call, a replay will be available at the same website. A telephonic replay will be available for one week following the conference call.

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) recently announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell MoPub to AppLovin Corporation ( APP), a leading marketing software company, for $1.05 billion in cash.

The transaction will enable Twitter to accelerate the development of owned and operated revenue products and drive growth across key areas for the service including performance-based advertising, small and medium-sized business (SMB) offerings, and commerce initiatives. Twitter believes AppLovin is well positioned to grow and evolve MoPub's network of customers in the rapidly changing in-app industry.

