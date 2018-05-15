Social Media Goes To Sports Camp

Phenom America is celebrating its 15th anniversary as a leading provider of basketball competition and instruction for millions of youth athletes and their families. Thousands of former Phenom America athletes have gone on to play college and professional basketball, including NBA and WNBA players Karl Anthony Towns, Lonzo Ball, Harrison Barnes, Michael Kidd Gilchrist, Spencer Dinwiddie, Inga Orekhova and Rebecca Greenwell.

"What I like about attending Phenom America camps is being able to see how I stack up against athletes with talent similar to me. With Sports Thread, I'm able to post my highlights from camp and be seen by coaches and athletes nationwide," says Kolten Lerwick, a high school athlete attending the Phenom Top 150 tournament.

"Athletes come to Phenom America events for many reasons -- to compete against the best players in the country, to receive quality instruction and to get exposure to coaches," said Joe Keller, president and CEO of Phenom America. "Sports Thread will help our athletes get even more value from our events by being able to broadcast their performance to a national audience using social media, leading to maximum exposure in and outside of our camps."

Sports Thread includes a "Digital Coaches Book," which makes it easier for college coaches and scouts to evaluate student athletes at camp events and enables student-athletes to create and promote their personal player profile -- Athletic Digital Identity -- to high school and college coaches nationwide.

"We have created the first and only free social networking platform that combines self-promotion and college research for athletes, discovery and evaluation tools for coaches and communications solutions for teams and event providers," Sean Leary, Founder and CEO of Sports Thread, added.

Student-athletes typically use a half-dozen software applications to manage their participation and promotion at camp and tournament events. These include messaging apps, team websites for game announcements, coach-to-player communications, social media posts, and sites for self-promotion and college research. The Sports Thread platform combines all of these activities in a single smartphone app and mobile-ready website.

"I really like that I can show my skills to a lot of people for free and that I can watch posts from other basketball players on Sports Thread, which helps me learn and get better," said Phil Ragan III, a 14-year-old athlete who attends University of Detroit Jesuit High School and Academy in Detroit, Mich.

Previously, Sports Thread announced partnerships with more than 25 other tournament companies, including Nations Baseball, Heart of Texas Premier Tournaments, Pastime Tournaments and North American Youth Sports. Through these partnerships and others, Sports Thread is contracted to add hundreds of thousands of additional users to its social networking platform in 2018.

ABOUT PHENOM AMERICA

Phenom America, based in Riverside, Calif. and founded in 2002, is the nation's leading provider of quality basketball instruction and education for young athletes and their families. The company organizes camps (National, Regional and Fundamental), player development programs, private and semi-private lessons, team camps and a variety of workshop and clinic sessions. The company also provides quality education and guidance to coaches, players, and parents in the form of online, content-based videos, publications, workshops, seminars, reviews and assessments.

ABOUT SPORTS THREAD

Sports Thread, based in Denver, Colo., offers a social media-based, self-promotion, communications and educational platform for the nearly 40 million youth athletes in the United States regardless of their individual skill level, socioeconomic status or geographic location. Tournament, league, club and camp organizations also use Sports Thread to streamline communications between players, coaches, parents, and fans.

