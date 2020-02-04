Social media guru Gary Vaynerchuk, Vimeo CEO Anjali Sud, boutique hotelier Christiane Germain and more to speak at C2 Montréal, May 27-29

MONTREAL, Feb. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - C2 Montréal is announcing an exciting new wave of speakers for its upcoming ninth edition, led by digital marketing pioneer and YouTube celebrity Gary Vaynerchuk, a.k.a. GaryVee. Energized and engaging, the serial entrepreneur, venture capitalist and best-selling author has earned international renown for upending marketing conventions with his bold, no-holds-barred approach and outside-thinker's vision, inspiring millions along the way. He is joined by:

Andy Puddicombe (Co-Founder, Headspace)

(Co-Founder, Headspace) Anjali Sud (CEO, Vimeo)

(CEO, Vimeo) Christiane Germain (Co-President and Co-Founder, Groupe Germain Hôtels)

(Co-President and Co-Founder, Groupe Germain Hôtels) Andrea Kremer (award-winning sports journalist)

(award-winning sports journalist) Prof. Sandra Wachter (Oxford Internet Institute, University of Oxford )

(Oxford Internet Institute, ) Prof. David Carroll (from Netflix's The Great Hack )

(from Netflix's ) Alain Sylvain (CEO, Sylvain Labs )

These top-tier speakers will join an already impressive C2 Montréal 2020 lineup that features literary legend Margaret Atwood, entrepreneurial titan Mark Cuban, Twitter trailblazer Jack Dorsey, head of Google hardware design Ivy Ross, Montrealer and NFL offensive lineman, Super Bowl LIV champion and medical doctor, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and more.

"We are excited to announce these eight fantastic additions to our programming for May. Participants have come to expect the highest standard of speakers at C2 Montréal, and that's what we will deliver," says C2 Montréal Founder Jean-François Bouchard. "As always, we look for individuals who bring a unique perspective to today's business challenges. What we've been able to achieve with C2 Montréal is really special: the event continues to solidify Montreal's position as a premier global destination for business and creativity."

NEW! 10 curated programming tracks

In order to deepen learning and help participants dive into content that is relevant to them, this year's programming will feature 10 curated, interest-based tracks. Topics like "Marketing in the attention economy," "Sexy sustainability" and "AI in action" will guide participants towards the conferences, workshops, masterclasses and more that will allow them to get the most out of their C2 experience.

And for the first time since its inception, the three-day C2 Montréal event will be held at McGill University in downtown Montreal.

Tickets to C2 Montréal are available for purchase here .

About C2 Montréal

C2 Montréal is the most forward-thinking business event in the world. Having taken home awards for "Canadian Event," "Sustainable Event" and "Kick A** Experience" at the most recent Eventex, C2 is much more than just simply a conference — it combines progressive and inspiring content in a highly creative, festival-like setting aimed at taking participants out of their comfort zone. Held annually in Montreal, C2 Montréal exists to help leaders shape the future of business. Imagined by creative agency Sid Lee in collaboration with founding partner Cirque du Soleil, C2 looks at the creative intersections of commerce, science, technology, society and sustainability. The conference welcomes over 7,500 participants — hailing from 60-plus countries and 34 industries — in the belief that business success is coupled with societal progress. The ninth edition of C2 Montréal will take place May 27-29, 2020 in Montreal, Canada.

Media access to the event can be requested here .

SOURCE C2 Montréal