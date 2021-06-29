Social Media Influence and Rising Popularity of Self Care will Bolster Demand for Beauty Oils: 170 Pages Beauty Oils Market Survey by Fact MR, A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider
Beauty oils market survey by Fact MR offers in-depth analysis on key factors driving beauty oil sales across various segments, including product, industrial use, and sales channel.
The report also studies strategies adopted by leading beauty oil market players and gauges the impact of same on the overall market
Jun 29, 2021, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global beauty oils market outlook remains positive as Fact MR forecasts it to register 8% CAGR between 2021 and 2031. Growth will unfold at a steady pace, in response to surging application in personal care and cosmetic industry for anti-aging properties of beauty oils and their effectiveness in repairing skin damage and blemishes.
Fact MR predicts the beauty oil sales to gain momentum amid soaring awareness about their benefits and extensive usage in preventing various skin conditions. Social media influence plays a pivotal role in the popularity of beauty oils. Numerous beauty gurus and influencers promote beauty oils on the internet that is heavily driving the market demand.
Beauty oils find application in numerous hair and skincare products such as facial oils, hair oils, and elixir oils. They are becoming a vital ingredient in serums, moisturizers, lip balms, and lipsticks. With spending on beauty products forecast to surge, beauty oils sales will increase considerably in the coming years.
Rising consumer expectation for organic cosmetics and skincare products will pave way for innovations and product development in the global market. Additionally, rising skin and hair concerns such as acne, breakout, discoloration, hair fall, dandruff, and others due to unhealthy lifestyle approach is also driving demand for beauty oils.
Beauty oil demand outlook remains positive as consumers show higher inclination for beauty products containing natural ingredients. Besides this, higher willingness to spend on organic and natural products will continue aiding sales of beauty oils through the course of the assessment period.
"Key players in the market are investing in research and development activities to expand product portfolio. Besides this, they are adopting various expansion strategies to strengthen their footprint in the market," says a FMI analyst.
Key Takeaways from Beauty Oils Market Study
- Beauty oil sales will rise at 8% CAGR during 2021-2031 in comparison to growth at 6% registered between 2016 and 2020
- The orange oil segment is expected to register growth at CAGR of 5.5% and is expected to account for market share of 30% over the next 10 years owing to its toxin-free and natural properties. It finds wide application in aromatherapy, lotions, and therapeutic products.
- Beauty oil sales via online channels will gain momentum, especially amid lockdown and restrictions imposed across to world to contain COVID-19.
- Germany will lead the Europe market as it has the leading beauty and cosmetic market valued at US$ 15 bn. Germans spend more than other European consumers on beauty oils, which will bode well for the market players.
- North America is likely prosper in the global market due to presence of key players and increasing consumer spending.
Competitive Landscape
Presence of several companies will render the beauty oils market fragmented. Competition is expected to soar in the coming years. Market players are expected to respond to this by focusing on adopting organic and inorganic strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to capture larger consumer base. Beauty oil brands are also investing heavily in product innovation and launch due to rising demand from consumers and to stay ahead in the competition.
- Estee Lauder announced on May 2021, that will now account for 76% of DECIEM Beauty Group Inc.'s shares. Through this Estee will expand its market in verticals under DECIEM.
Some of the key players profiled by Future Market Insights operating in beauty oils market include:
- L'Oréal S.A
- Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft
- The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
- Shiseido Company, Limited
- Burberry Group plc
- Symrise AG
- Givaudan SA
- Grupo Clarín S.A
More Insights on the Beauty Oils Market
In its latest study, Fact MR offers an exhaustive analysis on beauty oils market, providing historical data for the period of 2016-2020 and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031. In order to understand the global market potential, its growth, and scope, the market is segmented on the basis of:
Product
- Lemon Beauty Oils
- Lime Beauty Oils
- Orange Beauty Oils
- Mint Beauty Oils
- Peppermint Beauty Oils
- Bergamot Beauty Oils
- Jasmine Beauty Oils
- Geranium Lavender Beauty Oils
- Lavandin Beauty Oils
- Vetiver Beauty Oils
Industrial Use
- Beauty Oils for Haircare
- Beauty Oils for Skincare
- Beauty Oils for Makeup
- Beauty Oils for Perfumes
Sales Channel
- Beauty Oils for Sold through Modern Trade
- Beauty Oils for Sold at Franchise Outlets
- Beauty Oils for Sold at Specialty Stores
- Beauty Oils for Sold through Online Stores
Key Questions Covered in the Report
- The report offers insight into beauty oil demand outlook for 2021-2031
- The market study also highlights projected beauty oil sales growth between 2021 and 2031
- Beauty oil market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry
- Beauty oil market share analysis, covering key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Consumer Goods Domain -
Orange Oil Market Analysis- Over the next few years, rising living standards and disposable income are likely to have a beneficial impact on global orange oil sales. Despite its high price, orange oil is frequently referred to as a luxury item. Pure orange oil is used in many of the high-end wellness products. Over the forecast period, the European orange oil market is expected to rise significantly.
Lemon Oil Market Report- Lemon oil is astringent, antifungal, disinfecting, antiseptic, and detoxifying, and it may be used in a range of applications. Cleaning, laundry, and air freshening are just a few examples. Lemon oil also mixes well with other essential oils including tea tree oil, geranium oil, peppermint oil, sandalwood oil, rose oil, and lavender oil, making it a wonderful choice for herbalists. All of this is expected to propel the growth of lemon oil market.
Peppermint Oil Market Research- Exporters dominate the peppermint oil business, which is mostly concentrated in two countries: the United States and Canada. The majority of peppermint exports from these two countries, where the United States supplies majority of worldwide peppermint and spearmint, have been driven by increasing demand for peppermint oil, particularly in the mint flavored items in the confectionary sector.
